"Most brainless footballer of all time" "He's garbage" - Chelsea brand 23-year-old as a 'net negative' for his selfish display against West Ham

Fans brand 23-year-old as a &#039;net negative&#039; for his selfish display against West Ham
Fans brand 23-year-old as a 'net negative' for his selfish display against West Ham
Nnanna Mba
Nnanna Mba
ANALYST
Modified Apr 24, 2022 09:44 PM IST
Chelsea fans were upset with midfielder Mason Mount's performance in their 1-0 against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, 24 April. The Blues barely managed to win the three points thanks to a late goal from Christian Pulisic.

The Stamford Bridge faithful slammed Mount for his selfish approach in the game, as he tried to take his chances at goal from distance. Out of his six shots at goal, only two came from inside the box, even though the star had teammates in better positions to shoot.

Most notably, he made a looping effort late in the game, which was off-target. It will be deemed unnecessary by fans, as the star could have passed to Romelu Lukaku, who was in a better position.

Following the game, Chelsea fans took to Twitter to slam Mount for his selfishness, and here is a selection of tweets in that regard:

I've decided I won't pretend anymore to rate Mount, he's garbage.
Havertz is a service reliant player, pairing him with net negatives like Mount and Werner makes him redundant too.
I’m getting sick & tired of Mount having the option to play someone in but takes a shot instead
Mount playing hero ball once again https://t.co/K6K5cbkOAU
Poor first half from Mount.
Jorginho what a player man he just wanted some entertainment for the fans after that Mount shitshow 😍
Mount stans enjoy this guy’s cocaineball and whine about Jorginho strategic and intelligent football dfkm we have absolute cabbages in our fanbase
@LondonBluePod Thiago Silva did much more than Mason Mount. Mount became very selfish player.
Willian was Einstein compared to him twitter.com/ftblalfie_/sta…
Mason Mount most brainless footballer oat
Mason Mount is a very selfish footballer, he needs to stop that if he wants to be a GOAT

Mason Mount was generally poor for the Blues on the day. He wasted chances that might have put them ahead, but Jorginho arguably had a worse game. The deep-lying midfielder had the chance to secure the win with a penalty. However, his effort was so poor that goalkeeper Lukask Fabianski caught the ball comfortably.

Aside from the poor individual displays on show, Chelsea will be pleased to have picked up all three points so late in the game. West Ham went down to 10 men as Craig Dawson was shown a red card for last man tackle on Lukaku. They were unable to shut down Marcos Alonso, who drove down the left flank and laid an accurate low cross for Pulisic to finish.

Their win against West Ham sees Thomas Tuchel's side consolidate their position in third place in the league table. They are now five points above fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

Chelsea are set to lose Antonio Rudiger this summer: Reports

According to MARCA, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has made the decision to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of his contract this summer.

He is believed to have rejected a £200,000-per-week contract from the current European champions, alongside other notable add-on fees. The gargantuan contract would have made Rudiger the highest-paid defender in Stamford Bridge history. However, it will reportedly not be enough to keep him at the club.

Real Madrid have their eyes on the German, and there is a good chance he will start the next season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Edited by Aditya Singh

