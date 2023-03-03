"Won’t solve any of Potter’s problems" - Mark Lawrenson makes score prediction for Leeds vs Chelsea

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted Chelsea to endure more misery against Leeds United on Saturday (March 4) as pressure mounts on Graham Potter amid the Blues' woeful season.

The Blues are tenth in the Premier League, with a top-four finish looking increasingly unlikely. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by a whopping 14 points but have a game in hand. Potter's men have lost six of their last 11 games across competitions.

Chelsea will look to get back on track against Leeds this weekend. It will be Javi Gracia's second league game in charge of the Peacocks following a 1-0 win over Southampton.

Lawrenson, though, is tipping the Yorkshire side to pick up a point at Stamford Bridge. He touched on the Blues' lack of a striker when making his prediction for Paddy Power:

"In the 70s, these two used to hate each other. After 30 minutes the referee used to say, ‘Right, shall we put the ball on the pitch now!’ There’s still that little bit of ranker there. Graham Potter’s under pressure, but if you don’t have a centre forward, what can you do?"

Lawrenson added:

"He’s trying everything, but Leeds have calmed down under Javi Gracia; they still run everywhere, but there’s a little more thought about it now. I think this might be a draw, which Leeds will take, but it won’t solve any of Potter’s problems. Chelsea 1-1 Leeds."

The last time Leeds beat the Blues at Stamford Bridge was way back in 1999. However, they did beat Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road earlier in the season when Thomas Tuchel was still in charge of the west Londoners.

Stan Collymore tips Chelsea's Mason Mount to join Liverpool

Collymore thinks Mason Mount would suit Liverpool.

Mount's future at Chelsea appears uncertain, as he's yet to agree a new deal. His contract expires in 2024, and he has been in talks over an extension. However, the English attacker wants to be handed wages that elevate him to the top earners at the club, per talkSPORT.

Liverpool are in the reckoning to sign Mount, with Jurgen Klopp's side looking to bolster their attacking options in the summer. Their former striker Stan Collymore claims that the Englishman would be the perfect player for Klopp, telling Caught Offside:

"As for the type of player Mount is, I think he’d fit in really well at Liverpool. He’s a high-energy, high-work-rate midfielder that can play anywhere on the left side of a central three. He’s also an England international with plenty of experience winning silverware, including the Champions League."

Graham Potter sheds light on the Mason Mount contract situation, claiming he has been a joy to work with



Graham Potter sheds light on the Mason Mount contract situation, claiming he has been a joy to work with 🗣 "He's suffering like the rest of us because we want to do better."Graham Potter sheds light on the Mason Mount contract situation, claiming he has been a joy to work with https://t.co/hhkmXeJMs0

Mount has fallen off the boil this season at Stamford Bridge, scoring just three goals and providing six assists in 32 games across competitions. Potter's side have made several big-money transfers that have led to Mount getting benched recently.

