“Wonderful personality” “Influence” - Fans react as Jordan footballer recreates Cristiano Ronaldo’s calma celebration in Asian Cup

Jordan winger Musa Al-Taamari took out Cristiano Ronaldo's calma celebration after scoring against South Korea in the Asian Cup semifinal on Tuesday (February 6).

In the last-four clash at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Rawdat Al Jahhaniya, Qatar, Yazan Al-Naimat opened the scoring eight minutes after the break. Al-Taamari doubled Jordan's lead midway through the second half.

The 26-year-old Montpellier attacker celebrated his strike with Ronaldo's iconic calma celebration, made famous by the Portuguese during his hugely successful near decade-long stint at Real Madrid in the previous decade.

Fans reacted to Al-Taamari's celebration

"Calm, awesome and wonderful personality in the field of sport"

Another gave a shout-out to Ronaldo, chiming in:

"Influence!"

Ronaldo first took out the calma celebration in an El Clasico game against Barcelona at the Camp Nou in 2012.

With the score tied at 1-1 and 17 minutes left, Ronaldo calmly converted Mesut Ozil's through ball to fire home the winner for Real Madrid from an acute angle. The Portugal captain urged the crowd to 'calm' down, a celebration that caught the attention of fans and many players.

More than a decade later, Ronaldo is still going strong for club and country, having joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia on a free transfer in December 2022.

The year that was 2023 for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history. Ageing like fine wine, he's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, as his numbers from 2023 would show.

The 39-year-old turned back the years with a dazzling year for club and country. Ronaldo netted an impressive 54 times, two more than PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich hitman Kylian Mbappe, to finish as the top-scorer for the year.

Ronaldo's tally includes 44 strikes for Al-Nassr and the remaining 10 for Portugal, all of them during their successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. He's now set to appear in a record-extending sixth (straight) European Championship in Germany this summer.

For context, no other player has appeared in more than four editions of the quadrennial competition, consecutive or otherwise.