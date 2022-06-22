"Words that feel the most appropriate today are also the hardest to say" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sends emotional three-word message to Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich confirmed the signing of Liverpool striker Sadio Mane on a three-year deal on Wednesday, June 22.

The absence of the Senegalese forward will definitely be felt at Anfield, who leaves the club as a modern day great. In the aftermath of this move, Jurgen Klopp opened up on his player's departure to the Bundesliga while speaking to the Liverpool FC website.

The German was emotional about the 30-year-old's exit and heaped praise on Mane for his contributions to the Reds' recent history. He was Klopp's first major signing at Anfield back in 2016 when he arrived for £34 million from Southampton. The Liverpool boss recalled an incident from last year where he was asked to describe the Senegal international in three words.

The manager said:

“I remember last season I was asked, in an interview or Q&A from memory, to describe Sadio in three words. I said at the time it’s not possible to do this. If I was to try I’d need to be allowed multiple attempts – because there are so many ways you can describe him using three words."

He added:

“World-class player! True club legend! Ideal role model! The perfect teammate! Compassionate, caring person! But the three words that feel the most appropriate today are also the hardest to say, ‘Will miss you!’."

The former Liverpool forward won every honour available to him at club level. He formed one of Europe's most formidable attacking trios with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Mane has joined Bayern Munich in a move worth €32 million with the potential package rising to €41 million including add-ons.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane feels it is the right time for him to join Bayern

The Senegalese has spoken to the media after his move to the Bundesliga champions was confirmed. The 30-year-old expressed his delight at joining the Bavarians.

Mane said, via 90min:

"I'm really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich. We spoke a lot and I felt big interest from this great club right from the beginning, so for me there were no doubts. It's the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my time in Salzburg I watched a lot of Bayern games - I really like this club!"

The former Liverpool forward showcased great versitality during his six years at Anfield. He was effective on either wing although was predominantly used on the left-wing. He chipped in with goals when utilized in the centre-forward's role as well.

He contributed 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 matches for the Reds in all competitions.

Julian Nagelsmann will hope to use Mane to the best of his abilities and hope that he can propel them to Champions League success.

