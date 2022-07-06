"Work event" - Manchester United legend Gary Neville takes dig at Boris Johnson on Twitter after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid walk out

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has taken a dig at the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

Johnson's name has been making the rounds in the media ever since a scandal involving him was made public. The British Prime Minister was seen at a social event, breaking COVID-19 protocols during the first wave of the pandemic.

Unwilling to accept his mistake, the British PM labeled it a "work event". He was recently called into a vote of confidence, which Johnson survived. However, Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resigned from his cabinet, in what could be a crucial moment for Johnson.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville posted a tweet minutes after the resignation of two of Johnson's cabinet members. Neville was seen sipping a glass of wine, and cheekily captioned it:

"Work Event"

It was an obvious dig at Johnson's recent quandary.

Neville, who joined the Labor Party in January this year, has been vocal about his criticism of Johnson. Speaking about his decision to enter politics, the former defender said (via the Daily Star):

“That is purely for myself,” he said. “I want to support Labour. I do believe that we need a progressive Labour party but one that not just looks after the left side … it has to come towards the centre.”

Neville was also unhappy with Johnson comparing Brexit to the plight of the Ukrainians in the recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The British PM had said while addressing the matter of Ukrainians demanding freedom:

"I can give you a couple of recent, famous examples. When the British people voted for Brexit in such large numbers, I don't think they were remotely hostile to foreigners."

Neville replied to this message with a tweet saying:

"He’s an absolute disgrace to the end!"

This is not Neville's only instance of calling out the British Prime Minister. His latest hit on Johnson came a few hours earlier today and it read:

"The fact he’s hanging on and isn’t resigning means he will get the torturous and unpleasant ending to his shambolic stint as PM he deserves."

Gary Neville wants Manchester United to quickly resolve the Cristiano Ronaldo issue

Neville is also passionate about the proceedings at his former club, Manchester United.

With Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly (via Fabrizio Romano) keen to leave Old Trafford this summer, Neville requested the club to resolve the issue quickly.

He urged the Red Devils hierarchy to take a call on the matter (for or against) as soon as possible so that the focus can remain on new boss Erik ten Hag building a team for the future.

