"Work hard and put the team first" - Thomas Tuchel sends emphatic message to out-of-form Chelsea star 

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has told Romelu Lukaku to do exactly what Timo Werner did to get his place back in the starting XI.

The Belgian international has been an inconsistent performer since his return to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan earlier this season. Tuchel had given this advice to Romelu Lukaku ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final clash with Crystal Palace.

Romelu Lukaku made his Chelsea comeback earlier this season after the Premier League side agreed on a club-record £97.5 million deal with Serie A side Inter Milan. The Belgian international was the leading scorer on Inter Milan's road to lifting the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season. However, Lukaku has had a subdued season so far for the Blues, scoring just 12 goals in the 27 matches he has played across different competitions.

Timo Werner went through the same rough patch earlier this season but the German international has turned things around with his recent performances. The 26-year-old Blues striker has started in the last five of the seven games for Chelsea and scored three goals.

Speaking ahead of the FA Cup semifinal match, Tuchel had advised Romelu Lukaku to draw inspiration from Timo Werner and fight for his place in the starting XI. Blues boss Tuchel said via talkSPORT:

“What Timo has done is exactly what [Lukaku] needs to do. Wait, be patient, work hard and put the team first, be ready to help the team, because as a striker you can help within seconds.''

“Now [Werner] has made it difficult to leave him out. I’m impressed, he was very, very good in the last two games. These were two games when he was much better than in any other game and he showed what he is capable of. Everybody thinks we as managers do the line-up, and of course we do.''

Chelsea reach their sixth final under Thomas Tuchel after beating Crystal Palace in FA Cup semifinal

Thomas Tuchel's impact at Chelsea has been exceptional as they reach their sixth final in just 15 months under the German manager. The London side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday,April 17, to set up their final match against Liverpool at the Wembley Stadium.

This is the third successive FA Cup final for the West London club. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount scored two goals for the Blues against Crystal Palace.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Chelsea have reached SIX finals since Thomas Tuchel took charge 15 months ago Chelsea have reached SIX finals since Thomas Tuchel took charge 15 months ago 🏆 https://t.co/JmU3hoMJ38

Edited by Puranjay Dixit