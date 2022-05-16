“Work in progress” – Fabrizio Romano offers fresh update on Barcelona’s contract renewal talks with Gavi

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on Barcelona's contract renewal talks with Gavi. The 17-year-old broke into the senior team at the start of the season and has since made a meteoric rise to prominence.

With 46 appearances in all competitions, the teenage midfielder has established himself in the first team. He has also struck twice and assisted six goals in La Liga and the club now wants to extend his term until 2027.

Romano has revealed that a meeting took place between Gavi's agent and the club and negotiations are currently underway. He wrote:

"Barcelona had a new direct meeting with Gavi’s agent Iván de la Peña today. Negotiations are underway to complete the new deal agreement until June 2027, matter of final details. Barça board and Gavi’s camp will be in contact again soon… work in progress."

This will be music to the ears of Barcelona fans as Gavi, who has just over a year left on his current contract, was reportedly a Liverpool target.

According to Spanish news outlet El Nacional, the Reds were prepared to offer the multiply the midfielder's current salary by 50.

Marca revealed that Gavi had even rejected three contract proposals from the Catalans, fueling rumors of a transfer.

His steady rise hasn't failed to transcend international boundaries, with Gavi becoming the youngest-ever debutant for Spain's national team at just 17 years and 62 days. The midfielders started in their UEFA Nations League semi-final victory over Italy in October last year.

Barcelona confirm second place in La Liga

Barcelona's erratic form continued with a goalless draw with Getafe in La Liga on Sunday (May 15). However, it was still enough to confirm them as the runners-up this season.

With Atletico Madrid and Sevilla sharing the spoils in the other match of the day, the Catalans' job was made easier and they didn't have to wait until the final day to seal second place.

Xavi has worked wonders with the side since taking over in November and there are promising signs for the next season.

