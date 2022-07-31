“Working in progress” - Cristiano Ronaldo shares first training image after returning to pre-season camp at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play for Manchester United for the first time this summer. The Portuguese star will be on the team that will face Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford in a pre-season friendly on Sunday, July 31.

United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed the forward will be playing but hinted that he might not play the whole game. The Dutch manager spoke to the media after the 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on July 30 and was quoted by Football365 saying:

"Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Rayo Vallecano. Yes, he will be in the squad tomorrow. We'll see how long he can play."

Ronaldo shared a photo from the training session with the United squad with the caption 'Working in progress'. The Red Devils star could be teaming up with fringe players and youngsters on Sunday as the first-string players faced Atletico in Norway on Saturday.

The forward, who is reportedly looking to leave the club this summer, spoke about playing under Ten Hag earlier this year and claimed he was excited. He was speaking with the club's official website when he said:

"What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. Things need to change the way he wants. I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best. We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies."

United urged to sell Cristiano Ronaldo

Former United forward Louis Saha spoke to Bet365 last week and urged the club to 'get rid' of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Opining that the player should not be kept against his wishes, he said:

"Yeah, if he doesn't want to play for the club anymore, you have to get rid of him. He didn't participate in the tour; he's not been in training, so you have to show discipline. I'm the biggest supporter of Cristiano, I understand his priorities but at some point, the disruption has to stop. You have to make a decision and I'm keen to see how it all plays out."

Despite not finding a new club and making it to the squad for Sunday's game, Ronaldo remains determined to leave, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave.His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave. 🚨🔴 #MUFCHis agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. https://t.co/6CjzS8WSdA

Cristiano Ronaldo was United's highest goal-scorer last season with 24 goals from 38 appearances across all competitions. However, his side endured one of their worst campaigns, finishing sixth in the Premier League with their lowest points total in a season (58).

