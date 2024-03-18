"World-class" - Jadon Sancho sends message to Manchester United superstar after 4-3 Liverpool win

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho was impressed by Marcus Rashford's performance in the Red Devils' 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win against Liverpool on Sunday (March 17).

In what was a topsy-turvy clash, the Manchester outfit took the lead through Scott McTominay in the 10th minute. However, the Merseysiders responded with two goals before half-time from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah (44' and 45+2').

Antony found his side an equalizer in the 87th minute and took the game to extra time. Harvey Elliott then restored the Reds' lead (105'), only to see it canceled out by Rashford's 112th-minute goal.

Following the England international's equalizer, Manchester United scored a late winner as Amad Diallo finished off a counter-attack in the 121st minute. After the match, Rashford took to Instagram and wrote while sharing pictures from the night:

"Nights like this!"

Commenting on the attacker's post, Sancho, who has shared the pitch 67 times with Rashford, bagging three joint goal contributions, wrote:

"World Class."

The 26-year-old winger hasn't been enjoying the best of seasons, recording just eight goals in 35 appearances across competitions. However, his most recent efforts have ensured that Manchester United face Coventry in the semi-final of the FA Cup on April 20.

Before that, the Red Devils have a series of Premier League matches to contend with. Following the international break, they play Brentford, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bournemouth before going to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final.

Jurgen Klopp says defeat to Manchester United should not have a psychological impact

Jurgen Klopp

Despite losing to old rivals Manchester United, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp isn't too concerned about the psychological effect this could have for the rest of the season.

Klopp and Co. return to a title race, where they are currently battling Arsenal and Manchester City. The Merseyside outfit are second, level on the points with the Gunners and one ahead of the Cityzens.

Klopp said (via the club's official website):

"Wow, you lose a quarter-final in the FA Cup, and if there was a mental drain, it would be really difficult if we have to deal with human beings like that. We've played football for ages, and you lose games - if that always leads to a mental state or situation where you need help, it's just a normal thing."

"We fail on a daily basis, maybe without even recognizing it- we just get along with it."

Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on March 31 after the international break. Meanwhile, Manchester United, who are sixth and nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, are in desperate need of points to challenge for the top four.