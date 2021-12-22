"World-class players come under the microscope more" - Luke Chadwick defends Manchester United star with interesting comparison involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has defended Paul Pogba against critics complaining about his performances at Old Trafford.

In an exclusive chat with CaughtOffiside, Chadwick said:

“I think players like Pogba come under the microscope a bit more because they're world-class players. If you’re the big name in the team and you’re not performing, you’re going to be picked up on it more than some of the lesser players. If you’re a Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, or a Neymar, it’s more noticeable when they’re not playing well because they’re top players."

Paul Pogba won the 2018 World Cup with France and was an integral member of the national team during their title-winning campaign. However, he has been unable to replicate his national team form with Manchester United. Chadwick feels Pogba's success with France has raised expectations from Manchester United fans over his performances.

“So I think it comes with the territory a bit, when you’re Paul Pogba and you’ve excelled at World Cups, won the World Cup, when you’re not performing at those levels it does get picked up on. Obviously every player wants to be loved and praised, but it’s a case of earning it and it’s up to you to perform at the highest level to receive that praise."

Chadwick feels Pogba does have a mix of good and bad games like most other players in the game. However, he believes the Manchester United midfielder receives extra criticism due to his stature in the game.

“I know I’ve watched games when he’s played incredibly well and the pundits on the television have given him the praise he deserves. When he doesn’t play well he can get a bit more criticism, but he’s one of the top players, and it’s more noticeable when one of the top players hasn’t played well."

Manchester United could part ways with Pogba next summer

Manchester United might lose Paul Pogba on a free transfer next summer. The French international is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and could leave Manchester United as a free agent next summer.

His agent Mino Raiola has openly spoken about the possibility of Pogba leaving Manchester United to join other clubs. Reacting to Raiola's comments, Chadwick wished for Pogba to be more consistent.

The former Manchester United midfielder said:

“I don’t think it helps that Pogba’s agent comes out and says things, it looks bad for the player, but that’s his representation and that’s the way it goes. When Pogba’s at his very best he’s right up there with the very best in the team, but his consistency hasn’t been what you’d expect.”

Manchester United's next fixture is a Premier League clash against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

