“World-class players continue to prioritise coming to Barca” – Joan Laporta delighted with Barcelona transfer activity

Lionel Messi rejected a move to Barcelona this summer, but club president Joan Laporta is confident the club can get other world-class players signed. He believes top players still want to join the Catalan club, and this summer will be an example of it.

Earlier today, reports suggested that Ilkay Gundogan was close to joining after agreeing to a deal. He will be moving a free transfer after his Manchester City contract runs out this month.

Sounding confident of his plans this summer, Laporta told SPORT that world-clas players are prioritizing a move to Barcelona this summer. He said:

"The market is responding adequately. It is responding well, and that's as far as I can read…. I have to tell you that world-class players continue to prioritize coming to Barça."

When asked by SPORT earlier this season, Laporta claimed that Barcelona had a plan in place for the transfer window. He said:

"Barça will surely have to sign a full-back and also a center-back as long as there is a good opportunity in this case. I think a striker will also have to arrive, but someone will have to come out. We have a good midfield. There are many players in this position and I don't think it's essential to sign in this position. Especially when we have a great academy. We'll look at the academy there and Xavi will surely do it".

Xavi wants Barcelona to sign a defensive midfielder

Xavi has already told the Barcelona board that they need to sign a defensive midfielder this summer. He wants a top player to join the squad as the replacement for Sergio Busquets, who has announced his decision to leave the club this summer.

Xavi was talking to the media about whom they would be targetting as replacements. He said:

"Whoever is the most complete, whoever is the best pivot to replace Busquets. We depend on fair play and the economic situation. The profile must be a very decisive player, a player who is strong to win duels and is intelligent, technically sound. We have to find that piece if we want to compete next year. It's fundamental. Busi has been vital this year, very important. We have to find a very important player, it is key to be able to compete next season."

Gerard Romero reported the club is looking at Arthur Vermeeren, Martin Zubimendi, Guido Rodriguez, and Sofyan Amrabat this summer as options to replace Busquets. Ruben Neves and N'Golo Kante were also on their radar, but have moved to Saudi Arabian clubs.

