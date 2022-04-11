"World football is in trouble" - Fans hail 'unstoppable' Barcelona star for magnificent display in 3-2 Levante win

Barcelona fans heaped praise on Pedri after yet another brilliant performance by the 19-year-old midfielder. The Spaniard put in an impressive shift in the Blaugrana's 3-2 win over Levante in La Liga on Sunday after coming on as a substitute. He scored the club's second goal as well.

The teenager has put in consistently great performances for the club recently. He missed most of the season due to a hamstring injury but returned in January. Since then, the Blaugrana have won nine games and played out a draw.

Pedri also won the 2021 Golden Boy award for his exploits for club and country last year. The Spaniard played 52 games across competitions for Barcelona last season, winning the Copa Del Rey. He also helped Spain reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020, losing to eventual champions Italy on penalties.

He has played 21 games so far this season and has only gotten better with each game. Fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for the youngster after the Blaugrana's win over Levante. Here are some of the best reactions:

Pedri putting these Foden comparisons to bed man, the latter was asking Trent if he had a cig the whole game today

Pedri definitely has 10 goals a season potential on him. His ball striking is so clean and the urgency with which he can get a shot off (spotting a gap in a wall of players infront of him + minimal backlift) is so valuable.



He's going to dominate that 16 - 20 yard range.

This Pedri guy is unstoppable, what a player.

Nah mate, this is very scary. If this is Pedri becoming a regular goalscorer from midfield, then world football is in trouble. He will have everything.

The 19-year-old has now scored five goals and made one assist in 21 games across competitions for the club this season.

Barcelona's resurgence continues under Xavi

When Xavi took over managerial duties at the club in November, Barcelona were ninth in the La Liga table. They are now second in the standings, 12 points behind Real Madrid with a game in hand.

The Blaugrana are unbeaten in their last 15 league games, winning their last seven. They were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the group stage this season and dropped down to the UEFA Europa League, where they have fared well.

They beat Napoli in the playoffs before eliminating Galatasaray in the Round of 16. The Blaugrana played out a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the quarter-finals last week. The tie will conclude on Thursday, April 14, at the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana ave been playing some excellent football under Xavi as well, scoring goals for fun. The club's fans will be optimistic for a La Liga title charge next season and other trophies as well.

