“World’s best dad” – Antonela Roccuzzo shares adorable image of Lionel Messi after PSG lost to Rennes 

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo shared a cute moment of their family on social media. The Argentine superstar was captured lying down with his three sons; Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. The four were seen hugging, with the children on top of the father. Roccuzzo titled the post, "The best father in the world."

The image went viral as several fans showered their love and support for the Argentine. One user commented, "We are waiting for you, champion," in reference to his return to international duty.

The post came just hours after the 35-year-old's Paris Saint-Germain side lost to fifth-placed Rennes at home. It was a tough game for Messi, who was unable to contribute much as the away team were convincing in their victory.

He was booed and jeered when his name was announced, a clear indication that PSG fans were unhappy with his performances.

The French giants have already been eliminated from the Champions League and fans are said to be disgruntled with Messi. He has bagged 18 goals and 17 assists for Les Parisiens this season, but his impact after the World Cup break has not been up to the mark.

It is interesting to note that Lionel Messi's contract with PSG ends in the upcoming summer. While reports suggest that the Ligue 1 side are willing to bring him back, the Argentine is attracting interest from various clubs across the world, especially clubs from Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona star defends Lionel Messi and calls for a return

Sergi Roberto has requested Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto has defended Lionel Messi after the Argentine was subjected to boos and jeers in PSG's 2-0 home loss to Rennes. Following the Ligue 1 giants' elimination from the Champions League and a tough loss to Rennes, fans have made their disappointment with the 35-year-old clear.

Speaking to Jijantes FC, Roberto came out in support of Messi, saying:

"You don't understand that he is having a good season in Paris, scoring many goals, assisting… Because of the [Champions League] elimination they have taken issue with him, but he is a spectacular player and it's bad that a player of this level is treated in this way."

He also told that the players are keen on a possible return to Camp Nou for the attacker.

"With open arms, who is not going to be prepared for Messi's return? In the end, we don't want to talk a lot because he, the president, the coach or whoever has to decide, but if it's because of the players, we are waiting for him now."

Poll : 0 votes