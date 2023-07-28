World’s most expensive women’s footballer Keira Walsh stretchered off with knee injury during England vs Denmark

England's joy was short-lived as Keira Walsh, the world's most expensive women's player, went down with a devastating knee injury in their World Cup clash against Denmark.

The midfielder, who had shone brightly for Manchester City before her transfer to Barcelona for a fee of £400,000, caught her foot awkwardly on the turf, leaving her in tears and unable to continue.

England's World Cup campaign got off to a promising start as they secured their second group-stage win against Denmark with a stunning goal from Chelsea star Lauren James. Despite their initial lead, Denmark proved to be a formidable opponent, threatening to equalize soon after England's goal.

The Lionesses displayed resilience and eventually held onto their clean sheet but Walsh's injury is clearly a severe setback for the team. According to talkSPORT, the injury has raised concerns about the side's future performances in the final stages of the tournament.

As Walsh was stretchered off the field, her teammates rallied around her, offering consolation and support during a distressing moment. Head coach Sarina Wiegman also showed concern for her injured player. Walsh's absence in midfield will undoubtedly be a significant blow to England's chances in the World Cup.

Laura Coombs was brought on as a replacement for Walsh before the teams headed into the break with England still holding on to their 1-0 lead. The second half saw no further goals, with the Lionesses picking up all three points.

England star Keira Walsh discusses injuries that plague Women's Football

The alarming rise in injuries among female football players has raised concerns, and Walsh's unfortunate injury adds her to the long list of affected athletes. With women's football growing in popularity and competitiveness, the lack of resources and support compared to their male counterparts has become a pressing issue.

Keira Walsh herself expressed her worries about the injury risk she faces every time she steps onto the pitch. In an interview, she said (via Daily Mail):

"I think there is a massive worry. Look at the resources the men have as well, I don’t think that’s available to us and we are being asked to play close to what they play in a season now without the kind of resources behind it. I would be lying if I say it’s not a worry for me every time I go on the pitch that I’m going to get injured next."

England's World Cup campaign has been further impacted by the absences of key players like captain Leah Williamson and Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead. Both players have been sidelined with serious knee injuries.

A highly experienced player, Keira Walsh has been a stalwart in the England squad since her debut in 2017, representing her country over 60 times.