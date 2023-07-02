"Worse than I thought", "A shambles" - Arsenal fans fume as 'terrible' 2023-24 away kit leaks

Arsenal's away kit for the 2023-24 season leaked on social media, leaving fans on Twitter fuming.

The Gunners have reportedly opted for a yellow kit with black stripes on it. Fans, though, didn't find the kit too attractive. The Gunners had a darker away kit during the 2022-23 season, where they finished second in the Premier League, behind champions Manchester City.

With the team back in the UEFA Champions League next campaign, manager Mikel Arteta is taking the necessary measures to strengthen the side. Kai Havertz has joined the club from Chelsea, while West Ham United's Declan Rice is on the verge of doing so.

Fans, though, didn't find Arsenal's away jersey very attractive. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions on the matter:

"Looks worser than I thought."'

Another commented:

"That kit is a shambles."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

SG14💦 @GoonerGoggz @Gunnersc0m @now_arsenaI First champions league season in years and Adidas gives us a high viz with some black snakes on it @Gunnersc0m @now_arsenaI First champions league season in years and Adidas gives us a high viz with some black snakes on it

What Fabrizio Romano says about Arsenal's Kylian Mbappe pursuit?

Arsenal have shockingly been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. According to Football Transfers, the Gunners are weighing up a move for the striker in the summer of 2024.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the matter. He dismissed the notion that any Premier league club are seriously interested in making a move for Mbappe. Romano wrote for Caughtoffside:

“Despite some big headlines, I honestly have absolutely no news on any English clubs being in talks to sign Mbappe. If something will happen in the next months we will say that, but, at this point, I’ve absolutely zero information on this one.

"Real Madrid are always very well informed on Mbappe; I’m not aware of anything else at this point.”

Kylian Mbappe is one of the world's leading attackers, so any club would like to have the Frenchman in their ranks. Affording him, though, is a different ball game, but Real Madrid remain Mbappe's most likely destination.

