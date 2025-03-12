"Worse season than Darwin Nunez", "Turning into a pointless football player this season" - Fans slam Liverpool star after UCL exit

Liverpool fans on social media have slammed Diogo Jota for his performance following their elimination from the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. The Reds were defeated 4-1 on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline in the two-legged round of 16 clash.

Ad

During the second leg, the Reds commenced the game on a bright note. PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made two excellent saves to deny Mohamed Salah from scoring in the fifth and sixth minute, respectively.

However, the Parisians took the lead through Ousmane Dembele following a defensive miscommunication between Ibrahima Konate and Alisson Becker. The Reds and PSG squandered several goal-scoring opportunities to seal a victory during normal time. Thus, the game headed for the 30-minute extra time.

Ad

Trending

During the extra time, the French side offered more attacking threats than Arne Slot's men. However, they failed to score the winning goal, and the game headed for penalties.

Unfortunately, Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones missed two crucial spot-kicks that hindered the Reds from qualifying for the quarterfinals. However, a cross-section of the Reds fans seemed disappointed with Jota's performance during the game.

In 73 minutes on the pitch, the Portuguese failed to register any shot on target. He maintained a passing accuracy of 71% (12/17), lost possession 14 times, and registered only 34 touches of the ball (via Sofascore).

Ad

Meanwhile, Jota has not scored for Liverpool in his last nine games across all competitions. Thus, fans took to X to criticize the Portuguese for his performance during the game, with one tweeting:

"You could make the case that Jota has had a worse season than Darwin Nunez."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Jota has been the worst player on the pitch bro. Lost every duel and just looks so clumsy on it can’t believe he’s persisted with him after last weeks showing," another added.

"Starting Jota here is probably the worst decision Slots made at the club so far," a fan opined.

"Diogo Jota is a very overrated player," another fan claimed.

Ad

"Diogo Jota behaving like a passenger on a train that he doesn’t have a ticket for.," another shared.

"Diogo Jota is turning into a pointless football player this season, offering nothing.," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It feels a bit unfair to go out in this round" Arne Slot on Liverpool's UCL elimination

Liverpool FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

The Red's manager claimed it was unfair for his side to be eliminated in the round of 16 of the UCL. He added that luck was not on his side against PSG.

Ad

In a post-match interview after the loss to PSG, Slot said (via The Anfield Talk):

"It feels a bit unfair to go out in this round already if you were top of the table and face a team like PSG. Last week we had a bit of luck, we didn't have it today."

Despite the defeat, Liverpool could still win the Premier League and the EFL Carabao Cup competition if they remain consistent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback