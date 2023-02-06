"Worst big-money signing ever", "Should be a carpet layer" - Manchester City attacker gets savaged on Twitter for his performance against Tottenham

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is being torn to shreds on Twitter after a disappointing performance in his side's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Pep Guardiola's men spurned their chances of moving within two points of league leaders Arsenal.

They were not at their usual best on Sunday (February 5), with the reigning Premier League champions lacking a killer instinct despite controlling possession. Erling Haaland was ominous throughout and appeared frustrated. Kevin De Bruyne was thrust into proceedings in the second half but couldn't make an impact.

It is a massive setback for Guardiola's side as they could have moved closer to displacing Arsenal at the top of the Premier League. Manchester City fans are pointing the finger at Grealish and have seemingly grown irritated with the English forward.

The 27-year-old arrived at the Etihad from Aston Villa in 2021 for a then-British transfer record £100 million. He was signed as one of England's top talents, wreaking havoc for the Villains and captaining the Midlands side.

However, it has been a lackluster spell for Grealish with City. He has managed just eight goals and eight assists in 64 games across competitions. Tonight's outing was one to forget for the most expensive British player in history.

Grealish tried six crosses but only two were successful. He had one off-target shot and struggled to give Emerson Royal a problem on the left-flank. His performance summed up a disappointing night for Manchester City.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored the winner in the 15th minute to become the north London club's all-time top goalscorer. He has bagged 267 goals in 214 games and moves above the legendary Jimmy Greaves in the goalscoring charts.

City couldn't make the most of Spurs going a man down in the 86th minute when Christian Romero was sent off for a second bookable offense. The Argentine clipped Grealish's leg.

Supporters lambasted the City attacker's outing, and here are some of their reactions from Twitter:

- @Raheem7ii Grealish one of the worst forwards to ever start regularly for the club Grealish one of the worst forwards to ever start regularly for the club

Marrotti @AliquamScripto Grealish needs to join the NFL. All he does is gain yards and nothing else Grealish needs to join the NFL. All he does is gain yards and nothing else

Simon Jordan @Sjopinion10 Is it me or does #TOTMCI Grealish just leave his leg there and buy every free kick 🤷‍♂️ Is it me or does #TOTMCI Grealish just leave his leg there and buy every free kick 🤷‍♂️

! @Kashe1dz Grealish is the worst big money signing ever I don’t care, at least players like Pogba gave you superstardom and special moments, Grealish is nothing more than what you see every game Grealish is the worst big money signing ever I don’t care, at least players like Pogba gave you superstardom and special moments, Grealish is nothing more than what you see every game

Lord Sugar @Lord_Sugar Grealish should be a carpet layer he spends all his time on the floor Grealish should be a carpet layer he spends all his time on the floor

🚀 @blthfc Getting pocketed is one thing. But £100m Grealish getting absolutely clamped down for 90 minutes by Emerson Royal is another thing. Getting pocketed is one thing. But £100m Grealish getting absolutely clamped down for 90 minutes by Emerson Royal is another thing.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher questions Manchester City's chances of catching Arsenal

Jamie Carragher feels City may not successfully defend the league title.

Manchester City suffered their fourth league defeat of the season after their setback at Spurs. They keep throwing away opportunities to keep the heat on league leaders Arsenal. Carragher has doubts about Guardiola's side catching the Gunners as he reckons we're not seeing the real City. He said on Sky Sports:

“Can Arsenal win the league? The thing with Manchester City. We all keep expecting them to keep coming back into it. But it doesn’t feel like you are seeing the same Manchester City that you are seeing before."

He concluded by questioning whether the Etihad side can go on a winning run:

“Can they get that form back and go on them big runs and victories to get themselves back up alongside Arsenal?!”

Next up for Guardiola's side is the visit of Aston Villa on Sunday (February 12). After that, they have a crucial clash with Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday (February 15).

