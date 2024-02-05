“Worst case scenario ruled out” - Reliable journalist confirms how long Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will be out for

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez's latest injury may not be as bad as first feared according to reliable Argentine journalist Gaston Edul.

Martinez pulled up with a knee issue during the Red Devils' 3-0 win against West Ham United on Sunday (February 4). The Argentine tried to play on but was forced off and his manager Erik ten Hag raised concerns about the situation.

The 26-year-old only just returned from a long-term foot injury and has been an important member of Manchester United's defense. There were major fears that the Argentina international's season could be over following his latest setback.

However, Edul claims that Martinez has sprained his collateral ligament and faces around a month to two months on the sidelines. He stated on his X account:

"Lisandro Martínez has a sprained collateral ligament. The worst scenario was ruled out. It is between a month and a half and two months of recovery. You don't have to have surgery. Good news."

Martinez's injury issues have been a concern given his importance to Ten Hag's side. He's been limited to just 10 appearances across competitions this season.

The former Ajax center-back played a key role in Manchester United's win against West Ham, helping keep the Hammers at bay. Rasmus Hojlund (23') and Alejandro Garnacho (49', 84') were on target as Ten Hag's men rose to sixth in the Premier League.

Manchester United star Amad Diallo explains how Lisandro Martinez helped him recover from injury

Amad Diallo spent several months on the sidelines.

Lisandro Martinez spent several months on the recovery table alongside Amad Diallo. The Ivorian winger picked up a serious knee injury during pre-season and returned to action in December.

The 21-year-old spoke highly of Martinez and how the Argentine helped him during his recovery. He said (via The Mirror):

"Lisandro Martinez helped me a lot because he was injured also. Every time, when we are at training, he spoke with me and said: 'It's nothing, Amad. Keep training hard'. Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro also. They are good leaders."

Martinez is, for many, a future Manchester United captain, displaying leadership qualities throughout his spell at Old Trafford thus far. He's made 55 appearances across competitions since joining from Ajax in July 2022, winning the Carabao Cup.

Thus, losing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner for an extended period would be a massive blow for Ten Hag. His defense has looked much more comfortable with 'the Butcher' in it.