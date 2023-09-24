“Worst decision in football history”, “Needs to leave” – Fans urge Chelsea superstar to leave after Pochettino uses him in wrong position

Fans are imploring Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez to leave after manager Mauricio Pochettino used him up front behind a three-man attack just behind Nicolas Jackson.

The change didn't have the desired impact, as Fernandez - playing in an unfamiliar No. 10 role - couldn't help the Blues avert a 1-0 Premier League home loss to Aston Villa on Sunday (September 24).

Jackson and Raheem Sterling were denied by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez before Malo Gusto's poor challenge on Lucas Digne in the 58th minute earned him a red after a VAR review.

Fernandez was hauled off after 68 minutes, and four minutes later, Ollie Watkins bagged the game's only goal. Fans are imploring Fernandez - brought on for a then British record £107 million in January - to look for pastures anew, having won only three of his 25 league games.

One tweeted that Fernandez's decision to move to Stamford Bridge is one of the 'worst decisions' in the game's history:

"The worst decision in football history. I don't understand what the hell Enzo is doing at Chelsea, surrounded by donkeys, a incapable coach and a painful project based on stupids like Sterling. How sad to know that if he waited 6 months at Benfica he would end up at Real Madrid."

Another chimed in:

"Enzo Fernandez needs to leave Chelsea. Hooked off again."

Here's a look at some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

It marked consecutive league defeats at home for the Blues, who now have just one win in six games and are languishing at 14th place in the standings, just four points from the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Villa (12) are up to sixth.

What did Ollie Watkins say after scoring the winner against Chelsea?

Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was understandably ecstatic to net the all-important winner at Chelsea. After bagging just two assists in his first five league games this season, the 27-year-old has now opened his account.

Following the win at Stamford Bridge, Watkins said that he was confident of scoring, especially against a big opponent like Chelsea. He said about his 'clean' strike (as per BBC) against Pochettino's side:

"It is always nice to score and help the team to win. It had been a few games I hadn't scored. I knew the goals would come but I am delighted it has come in a game that helps the team and helps us get the three points.

"The defender did well to block the first shot but then it fell to me and I hit it quite cleanly. I was always feel good, but that first goal is tricky to get.

Villa next take on Everton at home in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday (September 27). Chelsea take on Brighton & Hove Albion at home in the same competition on the same day.