“Worst downfall in football history” - X explodes as Al-Nassr miss out on cup final after Cristiano Ronaldo red card in 2-1 loss against Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off as Al-Nassr suffered a 2-1 loss to Al-Hilal that sent them packing from the Saudi Super Cup.

It was a night to forget for Ronaldo who was given a red card for the first time since arriving in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese icon could face a longer suspension after sarcastically applauding the referee while walking off the pitch.

Al-Hilal were coasting towards victory, courtesy of goals from Saudi Arabian forward Salem Aldawsari and former Barcelona attacker Malcolm. It was an assured performance from Jorge Jesus' side as they extended their world-record 33-game winning streak.

Aldawsari struck the opener in the 61st minute as Al-Za'eem broke forward. He excellently tucked the ball past Al-Nassr goalkeeper David Ospina.

Malcolm got himself on the scoresheet 11 minutes later with a fine header. The Brazilian met compatriot Michael's superb cross to extend his side's lead.

Ronaldo was sent off for violent conduct in the 86th minute after a bust-up with Al-Hilal's defender Ali Al Boleahi. The Saudi centre-back tried delaying the Al-Nassr skipper's throw in and this led to two elbows in the chest.

Both teams were then involved in a brawl as tensions boiled over at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The referee had no choice but to give Ronaldo a straight red.

Al-Nassr didn't give up the fight despite being without their top scorer. Sadio Mane arrived late in the 90+9th minute but it was too late as Castro's side were eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup.

One fan mocked Ronaldo for his poor record against Al-Hilal:

"This Ronaldo guy has had the worst downfall in football history. How is he getting ran by Al-Hilal every time they've played."

Here's how other fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to a chaotic Saudi Super semifinal which saw Ronaldo sent off:

"Ronaldo is going trophyless this season," one fan pointed out.

"Cristiano Ronaldo whenever he faces Al Hilal the only good team," another fan posted Al-Nassr's defeats to tonight's victors this season.

"Lost Riyadh Super Cup, lost Saudi Super Cup x2, lost Saudi Pro League x2, lost Saudi King Cup, won Champions Cup (Friendly), lost Asian Champions League. Worst signing of all time," one fan branded Ronaldo.

"Nobody (told Ronaldo WrestleMania was yesterday), another fan joked.

"With Ronaldo / Without Ronaldo," another fan highlighted Al-Nassr fared better without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"Messi walks the talk. Ronaldo talks the walk. The difference is clear. You must be unreasonable if you think Ronaldo is better than Messi," one fan declared.

"Al-Hilal shows the world that they are the best team in Saudi Arabia and beat Cristiano Ronaldo's team with a lot of quality," another fan remarked.

"So Karim Benzema could win a trophy in Saudi before Cristiano Ronaldo despite the latter's 1,000,000 goals in just two years there, another fan highlighted.

"Al-Nassr were a better team before Ronaldo I swear," another fan argued.

Al-Hilal superstar Neymar dubbed Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo 'a monster'

Neymar was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar likely would have played in tonight's Saudi Super Cup semifinal between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr if he were available. The Brazilian star has been sidelined with a knee ligament tear since September and will miss the rest of the season.

The former Barcelona attacker would have reignited an on-field battle with Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair locked horns during their time in La Liga while the Portuguese icon was at Real Madrid.

Neymar waxed lyrical about Ronaldo while speaking in 2018 a year after leaving Barca for Ligue 1 giants PSG. He called him one of the world's greatest (via All Football):

"He is a monster. Facing him is a pleasure and an honor. He is one of the greatest in football so you get smarter, you get alert, but at the same time you learn a lot, too."

Ronaldo lit up European football before joining Al-Nassr in January 2023. He won five UEFA Champions League trophies and titles in England, Spain, and Italy en route to becoming club football's all-time top scorer (751 goals in 1004 games).

