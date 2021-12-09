“Worst ever football player” – Chelsea fans slam Blues man for 'dreadful' display against Zenit

Chelsea fans have slammed the performance of Saul Niguez following their 3-3 draw at Zenit Saint-Petersburg in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.
Despite Chelsea being without three central midfielders - Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho - manager Thomas Tuchel started Niguez at left-wing-back. The ploy, though, did not work, and the 27-year-old loanee had to be subbed off at the 76th-minute mark.
Chelsea fans were not impressed by Saul Niguez's performance, as he failed to make the most of a rare start. The 27-year-old midfielder might just have blown his chance to feature regularly at Stamford Bridge. Here are some of the best tweets from frustrated Blues fans:
Chelsea failed to secure top spot in their group, as they failed to win against Zenit. The Blues were level on points with Juventus going into their final game, knowing they only had to match the Old Lady's result against Malmo to win the group.
The Blues were 2-1 down at half-time after Timo Werner put them in front in the second minute. However, Chelsea fought back to lead 3-2 after goals from Romelu Lukaku and an 85th-minute strike from Werner. However, Magomed Ozdoev scored an injury-time equaliser to force a share of the spoils.
Juventus, meanwhile, secured a 1-0 win over Malmo to leapfrog Chelsea and finish atop Group H. The Blues will now have a tricky Round of 16 clash after they qualified in second place. Potential opponents for Chelsea in the first knockout round include Ajax, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
Chelsea have hit a patch of poor form after an impressive start to the season
Chelsea have hit a roadblock after making an impressive start to their 2021-22 campaign. The Blues have had a few poor results in the Premier League as well as in the Champions League.
Thomas Tuchel's side dropped points against Manchester United and West Ham in the league before drawing against Zenit in the Champions League.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The Blues could only manage a draw against a struggling United side before suffering a shock 3-2 defeat at West Ham. As a result, Chelsea ceded top spot in the Premier League table to Manchester City. The Blues, are currently two points behind the holders, in third place.