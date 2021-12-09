“Worst ever football player” – Chelsea fans slam Blues man for 'dreadful' display against Zenit

Chelsea fans have slammed the performance of Saul Niguez following their 3-3 draw at Zenit Saint-Petersburg in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

Despite Chelsea being without three central midfielders - Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho - manager Thomas Tuchel started Niguez at left-wing-back. The ploy, though, did not work, and the 27-year-old loanee had to be subbed off at the 76th-minute mark.

Chelsea fans were not impressed by Saul Niguez's performance, as he failed to make the most of a rare start. The 27-year-old midfielder might just have blown his chance to feature regularly at Stamford Bridge. Here are some of the best tweets from frustrated Blues fans:

Nqobi @NqobizithaNdl12 @Ore_Yusuf Liverpool showed up at San Siro with a midfield of Tyler Morton, Ox and Minamano and bossed it. No excuses. @Ore_Yusuf Liverpool showed up at San Siro with a midfield of Tyler Morton, Ox and Minamano and bossed it. No excuses.

WDS @Wds_CFC Saul Niguez. Chelsea’s worst ever football player Saul Niguez. Chelsea’s worst ever football player

ALEXIS DUGIX @BOYKDD @kwamebenaiah they should let him walk from north london to madrid .. such a waste @kwamebenaiah they should let him walk from north london to madrid .. such a waste

$killionz ⚪️ @SkillionZ05 @kwamebenaiah I still can't see him on the pitch after that first chance @kwamebenaiah I still can't see him on the pitch after that first chance

Malik Ofori @malikofori Saul and Sarr are not playing for Chelsea Saul and Sarr are not playing for Chelsea

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella #UCL Reece James is playing in central midfield with Saul left wing-back. He moved away from Atletico Madrid to nail down a position in midfield too... #CFC Reece James is playing in central midfield with Saul left wing-back. He moved away from Atletico Madrid to nail down a position in midfield too... #CFC #UCL

HakunaMatata❤️ @GreatDrizzy @iSlimfit @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal I might have to play Midfield if Saul keeps being clueless @iSlimfit @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal I might have to play Midfield if Saul keeps being clueless

chelseaprops⚪ @cfc_havertic

Bad news : Alonso is on

😭😭😭god save us @ChelseaFC Good news: Saul is offBad news : Alonso is on😭😭😭god save us @ChelseaFC Good news: Saul is offBad news : Alonso is on😭😭😭god save us

Raf @CFC_Raf Saul's best position is sat on a flight back to Spain Saul's best position is sat on a flight back to Spain

‏ً @JAYL1B Saul Niguez doesn’t have long left in this sport Saul Niguez doesn’t have long left in this sport

Paddy Keogh @OddsOnFPL I feel bad for Saul Niguez, that kidney injury has dusted him. I feel bad for Saul Niguez, that kidney injury has dusted him.

Adan @Arsenal357 Saul Niguez is dreadful Saul Niguez is dreadful

- Gadget Plug 🔌 @OlayinkaSuraj Even Saul Niguez at LWB is shite , just ship that man back to Spain in January. Even Saul Niguez at LWB is shite , just ship that man back to Spain in January.

’Kachi Fortune | CyberKach @unclekach Saul should try changing his name to Paul let’s see if he’d become any good at football Saul should try changing his name to Paul let’s see if he’d become any good at football

🐒D.Luffy @Nagateaux_ We really need to reinforce this January and fgs return saul😭😭🙏 We really need to reinforce this January and fgs return saul😭😭🙏

Kingston @mwongelaa_ Saul needs to be shipped back to Atletico ASAP Saul needs to be shipped back to Atletico ASAP

Felix ⭐️⭐️ @CFC_Felix_ We literally have 0 fit midfielders. Like actually 0.



RLC ❌

Kante ❌

Kovacic ❌

Jorginho ❌

Saul (disabled) ❌ We literally have 0 fit midfielders. Like actually 0.RLC ❌Kante ❌Kovacic ❌Jorginho ❌Saul (disabled) ❌

Chelsea failed to secure top spot in their group, as they failed to win against Zenit. The Blues were level on points with Juventus going into their final game, knowing they only had to match the Old Lady's result against Malmo to win the group.

The Blues were 2-1 down at half-time after Timo Werner put them in front in the second minute. However, Chelsea fought back to lead 3-2 after goals from Romelu Lukaku and an 85th-minute strike from Werner. However, Magomed Ozdoev scored an injury-time equaliser to force a share of the spoils.

Juventus, meanwhile, secured a 1-0 win over Malmo to leapfrog Chelsea and finish atop Group H. The Blues will now have a tricky Round of 16 clash after they qualified in second place. Potential opponents for Chelsea in the first knockout round include Ajax, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Chelsea have hit a patch of poor form after an impressive start to the season

Chelsea have hit a roadblock after making an impressive start to their 2021-22 campaign. The Blues have had a few poor results in the Premier League as well as in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side dropped points against Manchester United and West Ham in the league before drawing against Zenit in the Champions League.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Blues could only manage a draw against a struggling United side before suffering a shock 3-2 defeat at West Ham. As a result, Chelsea ceded top spot in the Premier League table to Manchester City. The Blues, are currently two points behind the holders, in third place.

Edited by Bhargav