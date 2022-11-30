Fans ripped apart England midfielder Jordan Henderson for his performance in the 3-0 win against Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, November 29.

Henderson was handed a start for the game by Gareth Southgate. He played alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in midfield.

Henderson was on the pitch for the full 90 minutes. He took 69 touches of the ball, completed 47 of his 57 passes, put in two tackles, and lost possession a total of 13 times during the game.

Fans, however, opined that the Three Lions don't need Henderson in the middle of the park for these games. Rather, they believed Southgate should deploy Phil Foden in the central areas and field a proper winger. Foden played a more advanced role today and bagged a goal.

Others opined that Mohamed Salah breaking the Premier League goalscoring record in a single season with Henderson in support is one of the greatest achievements in football.

Some even went a step further and opined that the Liverpool captain is the worst player they have ever watched kick a ball.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Henderson's performance in England's 3-0 win against Wales:

Charles Watts @charles_watts You just don't need Henderson in a game like this. It's so frustrating. Get Foden in the central areas, you can see how much more dangerous he is when he drifts in there. Have a proper wide player on the right of the attack. You just don't need Henderson in a game like this. It's so frustrating. Get Foden in the central areas, you can see how much more dangerous he is when he drifts in there. Have a proper wide player on the right of the attack.

FSG OUT @ShaunlfcT Salah breaking the goal record with Henderson behind him is the greatest achievement anybody has ever done Salah breaking the goal record with Henderson behind him is the greatest achievement anybody has ever done

#10 @Kashe1dz All you can hear is Henderson screaming at players way better than him, welcome to a 3pm kick off at Anfield everyone All you can hear is Henderson screaming at players way better than him, welcome to a 3pm kick off at Anfield everyone

Tom Young @TomYoungSJ England’s game plan this evening:



Keep the ball for two minutes, slowly transition into a promising attack, give the ball to Jordan Henderson, Jordan Henderson loses the ball.



And repeat. England’s game plan this evening:Keep the ball for two minutes, slowly transition into a promising attack, give the ball to Jordan Henderson, Jordan Henderson loses the ball.And repeat.

🇦🇷🇳🇱🇺🇾🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇷🇸🇳 @IDONTM1SSCUH Henderson is legit the worst player I think I’ve ever watched. Hands down I can’t make anyone worse. Henderson is legit the worst player I think I’ve ever watched. Hands down I can’t make anyone worse.

Cantona's Collar 🔰 @CantonasCoIIar Henderson is washed, honestly get him off asap. Henderson is washed, honestly get him off asap.

Baldiola 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @TeacherOfBall Jordan Henderson is the worst footballer in history Jordan Henderson is the worst footballer in history

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (🇧🇷) @LJxmes How can you watch Jordan Henderson and decide Rashford is the “problem” How can you watch Jordan Henderson and decide Rashford is the “problem”

🅱️ @CityReportBen What did we do to deserve this? We finally got rid of Midson Mount but now we have to suffer Jordan Henderson? What did we do to deserve this? We finally got rid of Midson Mount but now we have to suffer Jordan Henderson?

Laurie @LFCLaurie Jude Bellingham is gonna play alongside Jordan Henderson for 90 minutes and immediately turn down the chance to sign for us. Jude Bellingham is gonna play alongside Jordan Henderson for 90 minutes and immediately turn down the chance to sign for us.

The Three Lions managed to score seven points from their three group games and progressed to the Round of 16 as the winners of Group B. They will take on Group A runner-up Senegal in the knockout stages.

Jamie Carragher defends Gareth Southgate for his decision to field Jordan Henderson in England's 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Wales

Jordan Henderson - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher defended Gareth Southgate for naming Jordan Henderson for England's clash against Wales. He claimed that their midfield needed more defensive support as Declan Rice was 'overrun' on a few occasions in their 2022 FIFA World Cup clashes.

Hence, Carragher believes Henderson might help the team, as he told Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo):

"Gareth has been accused of being pragmatic and defensive, but the first two games of a major tournament he has put Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham as attacking midfield players with Declan Rice in behind, so that's not defensive.

"But as the tournament goes on and we saw in times in that game against the US, Declan Rice got overrun and it felt like he was outnumbered. At times he needs a bit of help."

He added:

"I thought the change of Jordan Henderson changed the game for England, so I'm not surprised he's coming in and playing there. It may be a tussle between Bellingham and Mount going forward in this tournament. We'll see how fit Kalvin Phillips gets."

Kalvin Phillips bagged his first minutes of the FIFA World Cup when he came on for Rice in the 58th minute against Wales. He provided the assist for the third goal. It will be interesting to see what midfield combination Southgate chooses to go ahead with in the FIFA World Cup.

Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 994 votes