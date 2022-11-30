Fans ripped apart England midfielder Jordan Henderson for his performance in the 3-0 win against Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, November 29.
Henderson was handed a start for the game by Gareth Southgate. He played alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in midfield.
Henderson was on the pitch for the full 90 minutes. He took 69 touches of the ball, completed 47 of his 57 passes, put in two tackles, and lost possession a total of 13 times during the game.
Fans, however, opined that the Three Lions don't need Henderson in the middle of the park for these games. Rather, they believed Southgate should deploy Phil Foden in the central areas and field a proper winger. Foden played a more advanced role today and bagged a goal.
Others opined that Mohamed Salah breaking the Premier League goalscoring record in a single season with Henderson in support is one of the greatest achievements in football.
Some even went a step further and opined that the Liverpool captain is the worst player they have ever watched kick a ball.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Henderson's performance in England's 3-0 win against Wales:
The Three Lions managed to score seven points from their three group games and progressed to the Round of 16 as the winners of Group B. They will take on Group A runner-up Senegal in the knockout stages.
Jamie Carragher defends Gareth Southgate for his decision to field Jordan Henderson in England's 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Wales
Former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher defended Gareth Southgate for naming Jordan Henderson for England's clash against Wales. He claimed that their midfield needed more defensive support as Declan Rice was 'overrun' on a few occasions in their 2022 FIFA World Cup clashes.
Hence, Carragher believes Henderson might help the team, as he told Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo):
"Gareth has been accused of being pragmatic and defensive, but the first two games of a major tournament he has put Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham as attacking midfield players with Declan Rice in behind, so that's not defensive.
"But as the tournament goes on and we saw in times in that game against the US, Declan Rice got overrun and it felt like he was outnumbered. At times he needs a bit of help."
He added:
"I thought the change of Jordan Henderson changed the game for England, so I'm not surprised he's coming in and playing there. It may be a tussle between Bellingham and Mount going forward in this tournament. We'll see how fit Kalvin Phillips gets."
Kalvin Phillips bagged his first minutes of the FIFA World Cup when he came on for Rice in the 58th minute against Wales. He provided the assist for the third goal. It will be interesting to see what midfield combination Southgate chooses to go ahead with in the FIFA World Cup.
