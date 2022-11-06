"Worst footballer I’ve ever had the misfortune of watching" "Moves like a tractor" - Chelsea attacker gets savaged on Twitter for his shambolic display against Arsenal 

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has been lambasted on Twitter for his performance in the side's encounter with London rivals Arsenal on 6 November.

Havertz, 23, was chosen in attacking midfield for the game at Stamford Bridge but offered little to no threat whatsoever.

The German had one shot on target, made one key pass and lost possession 13 times against Arsenal.

He was substituted for Conor Gallagher in the 64th minute after a disappointing outing which has summed up his season at Stamford Bridge so far.

Havertz has made 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals.

The Blues have been in dire need of goals as they have managed the joint-lowest in the top 10 of the league thus far with just 17.

The £70 million fee paid to Bayer Leverkusen for Havertz in 2020 is starting to be criticized as he continues to underperform.

Graham Potter's side are heading toward a second consecutive defeat in the league - Arsenal are 1-0 ahead at the Bridge.

Gabriel Magalhaes' 63rd-minute close-range finish has jeopardized Chelsea's push for a top-four finish.

The Blues are seventh in the league with 21 points.

However, fans are mocking Havertz, deeming his movement to be that of a tractor.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to another uninspired performance from the German forward:

Trey @UTDTrey This Havertz guy moves like a tractor This Havertz guy moves like a tractor 😭

🐬 @mellamodev Havertz is the worst footballer I’ve ever had the misfortune of watching more than once Havertz is the worst footballer I’ve ever had the misfortune of watching more than once

• @Manny7i Does havertz even have any good qualities? Does havertz even have any good qualities?

🅱️ @CityReportBen Kai Havertz is proof anyone can be a professional footballer. Just get fit and run around. Kai Havertz is proof anyone can be a professional footballer. Just get fit and run around.

Kelvin Odanz @MrOdanz Havertz is a fool. Havertz is a fool.

Janty @CFC_Janty If I truly speak about Havertz I might get suspended. If I truly speak about Havertz I might get suspended.

Alabi @the_Lawrenz Havertz is the most inconsistent player I know. Havertz is the most inconsistent player I know.

L @Iewdawg oh my god havertz oh my god just when i thought it couldn’t get any worse oh my god havertz oh my god just when i thought it couldn’t get any worse

Chelsea still believe Havertz can be one of the world's best players despite poor performance against Arsenal

The Blues have hopes of Havertz

Havertz disappointed against Arsenal, but the west London club's owners are willing to bide their time with the German attacker.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues do not want Havertz's situation to replicate that of Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and was sold to Vfl Wolfsburg just two years into his spell with the Blues.

He made just nine appearances for Chelsea but has gone on to become one of the best midfielders in Premier League history with Manchester City.

The Belgian has made 325 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, scoring 89 goals and providing 134 assists.

Jones explained how the Blues owners view Havertz, saying:

“Now that Chelsea have invested so heavily in him, and I’m told they still believe in him under this ownership, he’s going to be one of the best players in the world."

He added:

“And Chelsea can’t have another situation where they don’t hold patience with him and see this out, let him join Man City, and then see him shine alongside Kevin De Bruyne and go through that situation again, then try and re-sign him in a couple of years once he’s actually living up to the potential that they thought he had all along.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes