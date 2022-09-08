"Worst footballer I've ever seen in my life", "Hall of shame performance" - Liverpool star gets destroyed for his 'embarrassing' performance in 4-1 Napoli humbling

Liverpool fans have slammed center-back Joe Gomez for his display during their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League opener against S.S.C. Napoli.

Gomez started the match in Naples on Wednesday (September 7) night alongside Virgin van Dijk at the heart of the Reds' defense. The Englishman was constantly targeted by the Serie A side's pacy and physical frontline and ended up putting in a shocking performance.

He couldn't cope at all with Victor Osimhen, who robbed him of the ball twice early in the first half. Van Dijk cleared the ball off the line on the first occasion, while the second instance saw Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa score to make it 2-0. Gomez was then easily outmuscled by Giovanni Simeone for the hosts' third goal.

His numerous errors saw Jurgen Klopp take him off at half-time and replace him with Joel Matip. However, the damage was already done by then.

Liverpool fans were understandably furious with Gomez's display and took to Twitter to lash out at the central defender. The popular page, The Anfield Edition, tweeted:

"Joe Gomez has had a hall of shame performance tonight."

Another fan went on to state that Gomez was the worst footballer he had ever seen:

"I’m not lying when I tell you Joe Gomez is the worst footballer I have ever seen in my life."

Here are some more reactions from Reds fans:

Liverpool put in a shambolic display as Napoli add to Jurgen Klopp's problems

Liverpool have had an extremely inconsistent start to the 2022-23 club season with more highs than lows so far. The Reds have lost their defensive rigidity, lacked creativity in midfield and only Luis Diaz seems to be on his game in attack.

Klopp's men have won just twice in seven matches across all competitions since their 3-1 win against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. While they thrashed AFC Bournemouth 9-0 earlier this month, it already seems like a distant memory.

Last weekend's Merseyside derby against Everton, which ended 0-0, proved that the team had holes that could be exploited. Napoli, who were unbeaten after five matches in Serie A, ensured they did just that at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday.

Piotr Zielinski put the Italian outfit ahead from the spot after James Milner's hand-ball before Osimhen missed a second penalty after Van Dijk's foul. It didn't matter, however, as Napoli were 3-0 up before half-time and Zielinski's second goal put them up by four in the 47th minute.

Diaz's stunning goal was mere consolation in the end as the Serie A outfit added to Klopp and Liverpool's glaringly evident problems.

