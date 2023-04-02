“Worst footballer I’ve seen”, “Utterly brain-dead” – Chelsea fans fume at 24-year-old star for horrific display in 2-0 loss to Aston Villa

Chelsea fans were left fuming with Marc Cucurella over what he did during the Premier League home defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday, April 1.

Cucurella, who joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for £62 million, has failed to find his feet for the club.

His performance against Villa was also underwhelming as the left-back played a crucial role in allowing Ollie Watkins to score the opener. His poor header fell straight in the striker's path to finish calmly past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Since his summer arrival, Cucurella has played 29 matches for the Blues, registering two assists to his name. However, defensively, the Spaniard has often been shaky.

Against Villa, he made only one tackle, two interceptions, and lost possession five times.

Fans on Twitter scathed him as one wrote:

"Cucurella is the worst footballer I’ve seen."

Another fan had chosen adjectives for him, writing on Twitter:

"Utterly brain-dead from Cucurella after a good start. No communication from Koulibaly. Disaster."

Here are some of the reactions from fans across Twitter after Cucurella's poor performance during Chelsea vs. Aston Villa:

. @Schurrlockk Opting Cucurella instead of Ake looks a terrible mistake in hindsight Opting Cucurella instead of Ake looks a terrible mistake in hindsight

𝐏𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐂̧𝐀𝐓𝐄 @SirJerry_cfc Imagine blaming Cucurella playing as a CB when we literally have Badiashile. Imagine blaming Cucurella playing as a CB when we literally have Badiashile.

CFC Central @CFCCentral3 Utterly brain-dead from Cucurella after a good start. No communication from Koulibaly. Disaster. Utterly brain-dead from Cucurella after a good start. No communication from Koulibaly. Disaster.

Uchechi🧚‍♀️🧜🏻‍♂️🦋 @the_uchechi_ I really don’t know the position Marc Cucurella is good at - as a full back you can’t trust him to deliver, as a wing back, you’d still need your number 6 to back up for him every now and then.. #PotterOut I really don’t know the position Marc Cucurella is good at - as a full back you can’t trust him to deliver, as a wing back, you’d still need your number 6 to back up for him every now and then.. #PotterOut

#TUCHELIN #POTTEROUT @Cfc9out_ Cucurella is the worst footballer I’ve seen Cucurella is the worst footballer I’ve seen

CFC Joe @ExpertEnzo Potter continually opting for Cucurella over Badiashile is crazy to me.



Ooo, Brighton friends! Potter continually opting for Cucurella over Badiashile is crazy to me.Ooo, Brighton friends! https://t.co/UL6HTs204c

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacted to the defeat against Aston Villa

The defeat to Aston Villa meant Chelsea have now won only two out of their last five Premier League games. Graham Potter's team have been rather inconsistent throughout the course of the campaign.

When quizzed about the cause of the inconsistency, Potter said (via Football.London):

"It's not for me to talk through the story of the seasn now. We came in September, a lot of games, a lot of injuries, it's difficult to find the consistency. Today is a setback, at home we can find the pain of supporters and we need to dust ourselves down."

Chelsea have now conceded 10 goals from corners this season. Potter was asked to address the matter and he replied, saying:

"The one today is a strike from the edge of the box - it's probably not that big a chance but it's a good strike. Generally we've made some improvements but there is still a lot of things we need to improve."

The Blues will return to action on April 5 as they take on Liverpool in a Premier League home clash. Potter's side are 11th in the table with 38 points from 28 matches.

