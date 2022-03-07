"Worst group of Manchester United players" - Alex Crook slams Red Devils after embarrassing derby defeat

Manchester United’s heavy 4-1 defeat against Manchester City sparked a furious rant from talkSPORT host Alex Crook. After an impressive first-half display where they scored once and created some good openings, United collapsed in the second half against their arch-rivals.

Eventually, Manchester City won the game comfortably and even managed to boost their goal difference and open up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester United, on the other hand, slipped to fifth in the league table after their defeat as other results went against them.

The team did not show any fight in the second half against Manchester City, which prompted Crook to claim this was the worst group of United players he has seen in his lifetime.

Crooks said on talkSPORT:

“This group of Manchester United players is the worst group of Manchester United players that I’ve seen in my lifetime. They’ve got no character, they’ve got no desire, they’ve got no commitment, they’ve got no tactical awareness. It just gets worse and worse.”

Crook added that the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool are light years ahead of United, and Arsenal too have caught up with them:

"Manchester City are light years ahead of us, Liverpool are light years ahead of us. Chelsea, who actually aren’t pulling up too many trees this season, are light years ahead of us. Arsenal are in danger of overtaking United because they’ve got the recruitment right, they’ve got the right people making the right decisions, they’ve got good characters in the dressing room. Everything that Manchester United don’t have.”

Manchester United facing an uphill battle in the race to finish in the top four

Ralf Rangnick's side are now a point behind Arsenal, who occupy fourth place in the league table.

The Gunners also have three games in hand over the Red Devils, so they are certainly the favorites to finish in the top four.

United were once again hampered by inconsistency against Manchester City as they played well in patched but couldn’t sustain it for the entirety of the game.

The Red Devils will next take on Tottenham Hotspur, who themselves are hoping to finish in the top four. Rangnick's side need a positive result against the north London outfit as they have an important fortnight coming up.

