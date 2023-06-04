"Worst lineup I've seen" - Barcelona fans feel 22-year-old will ruin Marc-Andre ter Stegen's clean sheet record against Celta Vigo 

Barcelona fans are worried that Eric Garcia will spoil Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's aim of recording the most clean sheets in a La Liga season as the defender starts against Celta Vigo.

Ter Stegen has kept 26 clean sheets this season and is level with former Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Paco Liano, who recorded the same number during the 1993-94 season. If Barcelona can keep a clean sheet in their final match of the season, Ter Stegen will outrightly hold the record for most clean sheets in a La Liga campaign.

Ter Stegen starts in goal for Barca. Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and Marcos Alonso are the four defenders for the away clash. Franck Kessie, Eric Garcia, and Frenkie de Jong will operate in midfield. Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Robert Lewandowski start in attack.

Fans are fearful that Garcia might prevent Ter Stegen from having a record-breaking season. The centre-back will be operating in midfield as the single pivot in Sergio Busquets' absence.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"The worst line up I've seen in a while."

Garcia has made 31 appearances across competitions this season, 17 of those as starters in the playing XI.

However, his individual performances haven't been impressive and fans are fearing the worst again. Here are some of the best reactions from the Barcelona faithful on Twitter:

Kobby 🇦🇷 @Peekay_Codes @FCBarcelona If Aspas gets his day, Barca will concede not less than 2 goals. @FCBarcelona If Aspas gets his day, Barca will concede not less than 2 goals.

Ezenwayi Camp Nou 💙❤️ @Jiji_Byte Eric Garcia is playing as a pivot today, I just hope Ter Stegen's cleansheet is safe Eric Garcia is playing as a pivot today, I just hope Ter Stegen's cleansheet is safe 🙏

Linfred of Stinchcombe🇹🇹🇪🇸 @AdrianXVIII Eric Garcia starts, there goes the record for terStegen Eric Garcia starts, there goes the record for terStegen

"We want to win. There are individual objectives too" - Barcelona manager Xavi about the clash against Celta Vigo

The clash against Celta Vigo marks Barcelona's final game of the season. The team ends the campaign with two trophies in Xavi's first full-season as the manager, the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana.

Barca ended their two game losing streak with a 3-0 win against Mallorca in their last match and are keen on ending the campaign on a high. Celta Vigo, meanwhile, have 40 points from 37 matches and are fighting to avoid relegation. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Xavi said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"The team wants to finish with good feelings. We want to win. There are individual objectives too. The clean sheet record, Lewandowski’s top scorer. Celta are in a very complicated situation, but we want to play well and win."

With veterans like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets leaving the club, the Blaugrana are expected to reinforce their squad ahead of next season. A strong performance against Celta Vigo would be the perfect end to a campaign where they have been exceptional domestically.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes