"Worst managerial appointment in Premier League history" - Fans slam Frank Lampard as Everton run the risk of suffering relegation for the first time since 1951

Everton lost 3-2 against Burnley on Tuesday night. The match was dubbed to be a crucial battle for the two relegation-threatened teams, with the Clarets scripting a comeback victory against Frank Lampard's hapless team.
The Toffees now have 25 points after 29 matches and are placed 17th, one spot above Burnley, who have 24 points to their name.
Watford and Norwich City are the two teams below them on 22 and 18 points, respectively, after playing 30 games each.
Leeds United are on 30 points after 31 matches and have a little breathing room in the relegation scrap.
The Toffees' defeat on Wednesday night made it a real possibility for them to get relegated for the first time in their Premier League history.
Everton fans are naturally displeased with how their beloved team have performed over the last few matches, with the situation becoming gloomier with every passing week.
Here are some of the reactions from the Everton faithful following the club's 3-2 defeat against Burnley:
Burnley scored two goals in the second half to beat Everton
Burnley opened the scoring in the 12th minute via Nathan Collins at Turf Moor. Richarlison then dispatched two penalties in the 18th and 41st minutes to help the visitors go 2-1 up.
Jay Rodriguez restored parity for Burnley in the 57th minute, with Max Cornwell hitting a late winner in the 85th minute.
Upcoming games for Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard took charge of the Merseyside club in January 2022. The Englishman was expected to lead them out of a minor relegation threat. Instead, the Toffees are now embroiled in a proper relegation scrap.
He has won four and lost eight matches since taking over and the club will need to arrest their sliding form to avoid relegation.
Their next five games are against Manchester United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester City again. It is likely to prove to be a steep challenge for Lampard's men to get any decent results from these ties.