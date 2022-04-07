"Worst managerial appointment in Premier League history" - Fans slam Frank Lampard as Everton run the risk of suffering relegation for the first time since 1951

Everton lost 3-2 against Burnley on Tuesday night. The match was dubbed to be a crucial battle for the two relegation-threatened teams, with the Clarets scripting a comeback victory against Frank Lampard's hapless team.

The Toffees now have 25 points after 29 matches and are placed 17th, one spot above Burnley, who have 24 points to their name.

Watford and Norwich City are the two teams below them on 22 and 18 points, respectively, after playing 30 games each.

Leeds United are on 30 points after 31 matches and have a little breathing room in the relegation scrap.

The Toffees' defeat on Wednesday night made it a real possibility for them to get relegated for the first time in their Premier League history.

Everton fans are naturally displeased with how their beloved team have performed over the last few matches, with the situation becoming gloomier with every passing week.

Here are some of the reactions from the Everton faithful following the club's 3-2 defeat against Burnley:

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk If Everton go down, is Frank Lampard the worst managerial appointment in Premier League history? If Everton go down, is Frank Lampard the worst managerial appointment in Premier League history?

Samuel @SamueILFC



I’m actually crying. Everton might actually be relegated under Lampard.I’m actually crying. Everton might actually be relegated under Lampard. I’m actually crying. 😂😭

Sponge @monkeysponge Whoever decided to hire Frank Lampard should never be allowed make a football decision again Whoever decided to hire Frank Lampard should never be allowed make a football decision again

🚀🇮🇹 @blthfc Putting Lampard in charge of a club fighting relegation deserves relegation. Putting Lampard in charge of a club fighting relegation deserves relegation.

Marrotti 7611053 @AliquamScripto Lampard thinks he can fraud his way through management like he did his playing career Everton even scored two pensLampard thinks he can fraud his way through management like he did his playing career Everton even scored two pens 😭 Lampard thinks he can fraud his way through management like he did his playing career

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport



Matches - 9

Won - 2

Lost - 7



#BUREVE Frank Lampard in charge of Everton in the Premier League:Matches - 9Won - 2Lost - 7 Frank Lampard in charge of Everton in the Premier League:Matches - 9Won - 2Lost - 7#BUREVE https://t.co/GelmG1n6BZ

Rebekka @rebekkarnold I genuinely believe Benitez would’ve kept Everton safe the man knows how to manage a game to take a draw.



7 losses, 2 wins from Lampard, poor game management, too reckless to take a point, draws are the bread and butter of relegation. I genuinely believe Benitez would’ve kept Everton safe the man knows how to manage a game to take a draw.7 losses, 2 wins from Lampard, poor game management, too reckless to take a point, draws are the bread and butter of relegation.

ᴇ @elmazeee Remember that time frank lampard shouted at klopp Remember that time frank lampard shouted at klopp https://t.co/jgim5GCkLA

Steve McVeigh @Boxingscience1 That Lampard appointment is among the worst hires I've seen in football. Fighting for your life. A guy that underwhelmed at Derby and Chelsea. That Lampard appointment is among the worst hires I've seen in football. Fighting for your life. A guy that underwhelmed at Derby and Chelsea.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Everton are one point clear of the relegation zone with games against Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal, Leicester and Chelsea still to play. Everton are one point clear of the relegation zone with games against Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal, Leicester and Chelsea still to play.

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times When Everton sacked Rafael Benitez they were 5 points clear of the relegation zone with 2 games in hand. Ten games later they are 1 point clear of the relegation zone with no games in hand. When Everton sacked Rafael Benitez they were 5 points clear of the relegation zone with 2 games in hand. Ten games later they are 1 point clear of the relegation zone with no games in hand.

Burnley scored two goals in the second half to beat Everton

Burnley opened the scoring in the 12th minute via Nathan Collins at Turf Moor. Richarlison then dispatched two penalties in the 18th and 41st minutes to help the visitors go 2-1 up.

Jay Rodriguez restored parity for Burnley in the 57th minute, with Max Cornwell hitting a late winner in the 85th minute.

Upcoming games for Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard took charge of the Merseyside club in January 2022. The Englishman was expected to lead them out of a minor relegation threat. Instead, the Toffees are now embroiled in a proper relegation scrap.

He has won four and lost eight matches since taking over and the club will need to arrest their sliding form to avoid relegation.

Their next five games are against Manchester United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester City again. It is likely to prove to be a steep challenge for Lampard's men to get any decent results from these ties.

Edited by Samya Majumdar