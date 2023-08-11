“Worst manipulators I’ve seen” – Moises Caicedo’s agents accused by Brighton podcaster amid Chelsea and Liverpool transfer saga

Moises Caicedo's agent has been accused of manipulating the Chelsea and Liverpool transfer target amid recent transfer speculations surrounding the player's future.

A renowned Brighton & Hove Albion podcaster Ryan Adsett has labeled Caicedo's agents as "manipulators" amid the recent twist in the player's transfer situation.

The Ecuadorian international is currently the subject of transfer interest from PL giants Chelsea and Liverpool, with Brighton reportedly keen to bring an end to the player's transfer situation.

Caicedo's situation took an entirely new twist yesterday (August 10th), when Liverpool surprisingly tabled a British-transfer record in the region of £111 million.

The offer was immediately accepted by Brighton, as it was considered way higher than Chelsea's £100 million offer as quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool meanwhile, were hoping to reach an agreement on personal terms with Caicedo as medicals were already booked to take place today (August 11th).

However, the player seems to have turned down the opportunity of joining the Anfield giants. According to Fabrizio, Caicedo has informed the Reds of his decision to join Chelsea instead.

The recent twist in event seems to have angered a couple of Reds supporters, and Brighton podcaster, Ryan has revealed that the player is being influenced by his agents.

Reacting to a tweet made by Skysports journalist Melissa Reddy, Ryan agreed with the renowned journalist, stating that Caicedo's agents are manipulators.

Reddy said:

"Brighton, and Paul Barber in particular, previously flagged that he hasn't received 'the best possible advice' from those guiding him. Anyone who has met/worked with Caicedo will testify his character is contrary to all the 'forcing out' behaviour seen previously and now.

Ryan reacted, by saying:

"This is spot on. Moises Caicedo’s agents have been the worst manipulators I’ve seen. What he thinks is not what is being reported."

Caicedo's current agent happens to be Manuel Sierra, the CEO of the Futbol Division. He was previously managed by Kencha, but changed agents in January this year, amid a proposed summer move away from Brighton.

When asked about the Brighton midfielder during a pre-match press conference via [Football London], Pochettino said:

"I never talk about players who don't belong to us. We are working hard to add more players to the squad and if we have some update to make for you the club will do."