“Worst miss I’ve seen at this level” - Gary Lineker reacts to Erling Haaland’s ‘incredible’ open goal miss

Former Leicester City striker Gary Lineker reacted to in-form Manchester City striker Erling Haaland squandering a near unmissable scoring opportunity.

Pep Guardiola's side trailed to an eighth-minute Marcus Rashford stunner as the three-time defending champions played catch-up. On the cusp of half-time, the champions thought they were on level terms as an unmarked Haaland received a free header from a Phil Foden cross in the United box from point-blank range.

Having netted five times past Luton Town in a 6-2 drubbing in the FA Cup fifth round in midweek, the Norwegian was expected to bury that chance and haul his side back on level terms.

To the horror of himself, his teammates and his bewildered manager, Haaland contrived to head horribly over, hanging his head wondering how the chance went begging, as United heaved a huge sigh of relief to keep their clean sheet intact.

Lineker offered his thoughts on the 'incredible' miss from three yards out, tweeting:

"That might be the worst miss I've ever seen at this level. Erling Haaland has to head it. Incredible."

United headed to the break a goal ahead, hoping to extend their unbeaten streak spanning 143 Premier League games - winning 120 - when leading at the interval.

Manchester City back on level terms against Manchester United after Erling Haaland miss

Erling Haaland (airborne)

Despite Erling Haaland's incredible miss on the cusp of half-time, Manchester City continued to dominate proceedings as they sought an equaliser.

The pressure and persistence bore fruit in the 58th minute when Phil Foden converted a Rodri assist and nearly matched Rashford's brilliant strike as City were back on level terms.

It was Foden's 17th goal of the season, the most he has scored in a campaign for City. Meanwhile, Haaland - despite his unbelievable miss earlier in the game - has had a superb sophomore campaign with the reigning treble winners.

The 23-year-old has 27 goals and six assists in 30 games across competitions, including 17 goals and five assists in 21 outings in the league (not counting the ongoing United game).

