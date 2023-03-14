Lionel Messi fans have reacted hilariously to the claim on Twitter that Cristiano Ronaldo was a better dribbler than the Argentine in his prime.

EuroFoot asked their followers to name a controversial football opinion they have, and one Twitter user by the name 'ycff' said that Ronaldo was better at dribbling than Messi before the former's knee injury.

Back in 2014, the Portuguese ace was diagnosed with a knee condition that supposedly had 'no cure' but the user's comment stirred up a hornet's nest on the internet, with Messi fans getting back at him for that.

One Barcelona supporter fired back saying Ronaldo 'was never as good' as Messi at dribbling, while another just wrote 'very very false'.

ycff @kakasznn EuroFoot @eurofootcom ⚔️ Which football opinion has you like this? ⚔️ Which football opinion has you like this? 👀⚔️ Which football opinion has you like this? https://t.co/TOaHsBNlXn Cristiano Ronaldo was a better dribbler than messi before his knee injury. twitter.com/eurofootcom/st… Cristiano Ronaldo was a better dribbler than messi before his knee injury. twitter.com/eurofootcom/st… https://t.co/WeTcTWjX2M

Early on in his career, Ronaldo dazzled fans with his eye-catching dribbles, but his dribbling ability gradually declined as he transformed into a penalty-box striker.

Messi, meanwhile, has managed to retain his dribbling skills, and even at 35 years of age, possesses the ability to ghost past a slew of opposition players while on the offensive.

His supporters came to his defense after the aforesaid Ronaldo fan's audacious claim that he was better at dribbling than Messi, and here are some of their best Twitter reactions:

tmtm @TmtmGtm22 @kakasznn Ronaldo was never as good of a dribbler as messi @kakasznn Ronaldo was never as good of a dribbler as messi

sharrrr🔲 @ssh0x00r @kakasznn Raphinha is better dribbler than ronaldo ngl @kakasznn Raphinha is better dribbler than ronaldo ngl

Mohid Rehman @LFCMessi10 @kakasznn Messi was a better dribbler than Ronaldo at the age of 7 @kakasznn Messi was a better dribbler than Ronaldo at the age of 7

Nsmx @Nsmx_mp4 @kakasznn Best joke i heard in 2023 @kakasznn Best joke i heard in 2023 😂👍

Messi and Ronaldo both endured tough last few days

Speaking of GOATs, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have endured tough last few days with their respective clubs.

Messi saw his Champions League run end in the Round of 16 for the third year in a row after PSG were knocked out 3-0 on aggregate by Bayern Munich last week.

Despite producing his best form with the Parisians this season, the World Cup-winning Argentine was unable to get his team beyond the first knockout round.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, failed to score or assist for the second game in a row with Al-Nassr, who were beaten 1-0 by Al-Ittihad to relinquish their top spot in the Saudi Pro League standings.

He was mocked by Lionel Messi taunts once again, having also seen a fan claim that Messi is "so much better" than him the week before.

Poll : 0 votes