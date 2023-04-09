“Worst performance of his career,” “Does a Ronaldo” – Fans slam Kylian Mbappe as he misses golden chance made by Lionel Messi against Nice

While Lionel Messi shone in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s 2-0 win against OGC Nice, Kylian Mbappe had a stinker. Fans on Twitter launched scathing attacks on the French superstar for his performance during the Ligue 1 clash on Saturday, 8 April.

Mbappe had a golden opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet in injury time. Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was off his line and Mbappe had the goal gaping at its mercy after receiving a pass from Messi.

However, number 7 failed to hit the target and skied his effort over the bar. Had he scored, the Parisians would have taken a 3-0 lead.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Christophe Galtier's team in the 26th minute. Sergio Ramos added to the lead with his 76th-minute strike.

Mbappe, however, had an off night. The Frenchman managed zero shots on target and lost possession of the ball 16 times.

He was mocked by several fans on Twitter. One of them wrote:

"Kylian Mbappe has quite possibly served up the worst performance of his career in this match."

Another claimed:

"Messi could just score himself but prefers to pass Mbappe who does a Ronaldo and sends ball to Mars."

The Parisians, meanwhile, extended their lead over Lens atop the Ligue 1 table to six points with the win. Their current tally is 69 points from 30 matches.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Kylian Mbappe's performance during PSG's away clash against Nice:

PSG's attack relies heavily on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

It is no secret that PSG rely heavily on their superstar attacking trio to find the back of the opposition's net. With Neymar out for the remainder of the season after undergoing an ankle surgery, the responsibility has fallen further on the duo of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Both superstars have done their part for most of the season. While Mbappe had a poor outing against Nice, one can't deny the fact that he is Galtier's side's most prolific goalscorer. He has scored 31 goals and has provided eight assists in 34 matches.

Messi, meanwhile, has managed to score 19 goals and provided 18 assists in 34 matches so far this campaign.

