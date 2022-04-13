“Worst player to ever put on a Chelsea shirt” – Fans want Blues player gone after ‘wasteful’ display that cost them Champions League semi-final berth

Chelsea fans are disappointed by Christian Pulisic's performance in the aftermath of their 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash.

The win was a rather bitter pill to swallow for the Premier League giants as they were knocked out via a 5-4 aggregate loss.

Pulisic came on in the 83rd minute but failed to make his mark in the game. Unimpressed Blues supporters have taken to the internet to condemn the star after he missed a fair number of goalscoring opportunities.

The Stamford Bridge faithful are understandably angry with Pulisic's poorly-taken chances and have vented their frustration on Twitter. Here are a few selected tweets:

NJC™ @its_me_chima @capt_stad Pulisic cost us man. The game was level then @capt_stad Pulisic cost us man. The game was level then

TweetChelseaUK @TweetChelseaUK Pulisic is so slow man. Pulisic is so slow man.

Sean Quinn @quinner12344 Pulisic 4 chances mate. 4 chances. 4 chances. Get him gone Pulisic 4 chances mate. 4 chances. 4 chances. Get him gone

Corñ 🦕 @CornCFC Pulisic is the worst player to ever put on a Chelsea shirt and nothing can change that Pulisic is the worst player to ever put on a Chelsea shirt and nothing can change that

Mod @CFCMod_ Anyways, Pulisic wearing number 10 for Chelsea is criminal. Anyways, Pulisic wearing number 10 for Chelsea is criminal.

⛩ @ebndesign That Pulisic cameo was the single worst performance I’ve ever witnessed. That Pulisic cameo was the single worst performance I’ve ever witnessed.

Brad @bradyates_ Pulisic playing like he thinks this is going to game three Pulisic playing like he thinks this is going to game three

⚡️ @clinicalkai Werner off for Pulisic was a terrible decision. Werner off for Pulisic was a terrible decision.

Chelsea sped to a 3-0 lead at the Santiago Bernabeu and looked set to knock out Real Madrid on their home turf. However, Los Blancos rallied, and with two goals from youngster Rodrygo and superstar Karim Benzema, the Blues couldn’t find the win.

Pulisic will, however, be partly to blame for the loss as he squandered two key chances to put the game to bed. He also seemed rather slow on the night, even though he had joined the game late in normal time.

The American will try and pick himself up when the Blues continue their fight for the FA Cup this weekend.

Chelsea have a chance at one more trophy this season

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea are out of the Champions League thanks to Real Madrid's second-half awakening.

The Blues have long fallen out of the Premier League title race and now sit in third place, a position they could potentially end the season with.

Thomas Tuchel's men have had brilliant performances in knockout games domestically, having gotten to the final of the Carabao Cup and losing to Liverpool on penalties. They also won the FIFA Club World Cup back in February and the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the season.

Since the Premier League title looks near impossible and they are out of the Champions League, Chelsea can now turn their attention to the FA Cup. Set to face Crystal Palace in the semi-finals this weekend, a strong performance could see the Londoners enter the final.

If they beat the Eagles, the Blues would have to face Manchester City or Liverpool and hope that they can pick up one last trophy this season.

