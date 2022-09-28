"Worst player of this generation", "Consistently makes wrong decisions" - Spain star gets ripped apart on Twitter for his shambolic display against Portugal

Spain supporters have ripped into Ferran Torres for his poor performance against Portugal in the Nations League.
Alvaro Morata grabbed a late winner for Luis Enrique's side as they pipped their neighbors to top spot in their group and head to the finals next summer. But supporters were left far from convinced with Torres, who was hooked after 73 minutes for Nico Williams.
The 22-year-old forward has endured a disappointing spell at Barcelona since his big-money move from Manchester City in January. Several high-profile summer arrivals, as well as Ousmane Dembele signing a new deal at the Camp Nou, have pushed Torres down the pecking order.
The forward has failed to score in any of his five La Liga appearances so far this term, with many questioning why he is in the Spain squad at all. Torres has now failed to score in his previous seven internationals and put on another ineffective display in Braga against Portugal.
Following the final whistle, several supporters took to Twitter to slam the Spain forward for his poor performance, with many calling for Enrique to drop him:
Luis Enrique believes Portugal have better players than Spain
Before their Nations League victory over the 2016 European champions, the Spain manager made some eye-opening comments less than two months before the World Cup.
Due to the heat of Qatar, both countries are fancied to win the tournament this year, but Enrique has given the edge to Portugal over his team. The former Barcelona coach told a press conference (as per The Mail):
"Regarding Spain today, Portugal has better players than Spain. Starting players in the Premier League, La Liga and other championships. It exports a lot of players, it's very interesting.
"I hope both teams triumph in the World Cup."
Both European heavyweights have endured disappointing recent World Cups, with neither winning a knockout game since Spain's tournament triumph in 2010.
Enrique is clearly envious of the attacking talent that the Portuguese side possesses, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix all at Fernando Santos' disposal.
Spain clearly have some wonderful individual talent, but their attack does look a tad toothless, something which Ferran Torres failed to address during the clash in Braga.