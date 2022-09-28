Create

"Worst player of this generation", "Consistently makes wrong decisions" - Spain star gets ripped apart on Twitter for his shambolic display against Portugal

Supporters furious with Spain star
Supporters furious with Spain star's display against Portugal
Jack Spedding
Jack Spedding
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 28, 2022 10:08 AM IST

Spain supporters have ripped into Ferran Torres for his poor performance against Portugal in the Nations League.

Alvaro Morata grabbed a late winner for Luis Enrique's side as they pipped their neighbors to top spot in their group and head to the finals next summer. But supporters were left far from convinced with Torres, who was hooked after 73 minutes for Nico Williams.

They left it late but Spain have finally opened the scoring through Alvaro Morata with what looks to be the winner! 👀 https://t.co/Hb9qZvzOeE

The 22-year-old forward has endured a disappointing spell at Barcelona since his big-money move from Manchester City in January. Several high-profile summer arrivals, as well as Ousmane Dembele signing a new deal at the Camp Nou, have pushed Torres down the pecking order.

The forward has failed to score in any of his five La Liga appearances so far this term, with many questioning why he is in the Spain squad at all. Torres has now failed to score in his previous seven internationals and put on another ineffective display in Braga against Portugal.

Following the final whistle, several supporters took to Twitter to slam the Spain forward for his poor performance, with many calling for Enrique to drop him:

Ferran torres 1st half highlights vs spain || Best Spanish winger itw || David villa regen?🥶🥶🥶 https://t.co/yM5PdkikCv
Unpopular opinion: Ferran Torres had a better performance tonight than Cristiano Ronaldo....... https://t.co/ZKVUKLg0NG
If Ferran Torres can play pro level, so can the rest of us. https://t.co/iD0aM5Dzhm
Ferran Torres today https://t.co/VoB9rQve9p
Lo de Ferran Torres es de película de terror.. Después de la mierda de partido que hizo, su suegro le vuelve a meter en el 11 para hacer absolutamente nada..
Ferran Torres is the worst player of this generation!!
If you ever feel stupid, remember Barcelona bought Ferran Torres for £55m whilst Issahaku is just 100 dollars. I prepare not to speak
Ferran Torres is just too mediocre to play for Barca. Idk how he impressed Xavi 🤔
Crazy how Ferran Torres consistently makes the wrong decisions. Plus, he loses concentration atimes. Guy really needs to improve tbh.

Luis Enrique believes Portugal have better players than Spain

Before their Nations League victory over the 2016 European champions, the Spain manager made some eye-opening comments less than two months before the World Cup.

Due to the heat of Qatar, both countries are fancied to win the tournament this year, but Enrique has given the edge to Portugal over his team. The former Barcelona coach told a press conference (as per The Mail):

"Regarding Spain today, Portugal has better players than Spain. Starting players in the Premier League, La Liga and other championships. It exports a lot of players, it's very interesting.
"I hope both teams triumph in the World Cup."

Both European heavyweights have endured disappointing recent World Cups, with neither winning a knockout game since Spain's tournament triumph in 2010.

Enrique is clearly envious of the attacking talent that the Portuguese side possesses, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix all at Fernando Santos' disposal.

Spain clearly have some wonderful individual talent, but their attack does look a tad toothless, something which Ferran Torres failed to address during the clash in Braga.

Saturday: Nico Williams makes his debut for Spain.Today: Assists Morata for the 88th-minute winner vs. Portugal.🌟 https://t.co/O9Cr4TLkOj

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...