“Worst player on the pitch”, “Surely a social experiment” – Arsenal fans publicly slam 27-year-old star for his performance during 2-0 defeat at PSV

Arsenal fans are scrutinizing Rob Holding after a disappointing display in the Gunners' 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven on 27 October in the Europa League.

Holding was part of an Arsenal backline run ragged by the likes of Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, and Luuk de Jong.

The English center-back has made eight appearances, scoring one goal, but tonight's outing was one to forget.

Goals from Joey Veerman and De Jong did the damage as the Gunners suffered their first defeat in the Europa League this season.

Holding made no tackles, one interception, and one clearance during the loss at the Philips Arena.

He failed to hold off De Jong before the Dutch forward found Veerman, who fired the Eredivisie side into a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute.

Arsenal remain top of Group A on 12 points despite the defeat and hold a two-point lead over PSV heading into matchday 6.

The Gunners have already qualified for the last 16 but will need to beat FC Zurich on 3 November.

They will finish second if they draw or lose against the Swiss side and PSV beat Bodo/Glimt.

If Arteta's side finish second they will drop into the play-offs to face a side that finish third in their Champions League group.

However, the aftermath of the loss to PSV has Gunners fans raging and many are criticizing Holding.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to the Englishman's disappointing outing:

JB @JordonByrne_ Rob holding is shocking Rob holding is shocking

pain @aqeyria Holding is the biggest embarrassment looooooooooooool Holding is the biggest embarrassment looooooooooooool

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Another defensive mess from the backline beginning with Holding stepping out and getting caught Another defensive mess from the backline beginning with Holding stepping out and getting caught

HA @HAftbl Holding is still ass though Holding is still ass though

Nick @altcoinaffleck Sambi will get a lot of stick for this match but Rob Holding has been the worst player on the pitch by a mile Sambi will get a lot of stick for this match but Rob Holding has been the worst player on the pitch by a mile

Eoin Field @Ezio_14 Rob Holding is surely a social experiment Rob Holding is surely a social experiment

KT_Gunners @_Gunners101 Only reason Holding plays for Arsenal is cos he’s a nice guy Only reason Holding plays for Arsenal is cos he’s a nice guy

🤷‍♂️ @Rjdhd90

1. holding isn’t even good enough for backup level



2. Arsenal squad isn’t good enough for Europe and PL 🤷‍♂️🤝 #AFC When will arsenal fans realise1. holding isn’t even good enough for backup level2. Arsenal squad isn’t good enough for Europe and PL 🤷‍♂️🤝 #UEL When will arsenal fans realise 1. holding isn’t even good enough for backup level 2. Arsenal squad isn’t good enough for Europe and PL 🤷‍♂️🤝 #UEL #AFC

Olympique Marseille are still crying over William Saliba returning to Arsenal according to Frank Leboeuf

Saliba has been superb this season

Chelsea legend Leboeuf has claimed that Marseille are still upset over Saliba's loan-spell with the Ligue 1 side ending.

The French defender was a huge hit at the Stade Veledrome, making 52 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign.

He was named the Ligue 1 'Young Player of the Year' for his impressive season at Marseille but returned from his loan to Arsenal in the summer.

Leboeuf said (via Metro):

"Marseille are still crying over the fact that he didn’t stay but it has proved a wise decision by Arsenal and Mikel Arteta to keep him and play him and also Saliba has made the right choice himself to be playing in the Premier League."

The former Chelsea defender lauded Saliba's performances in the heart of the Gunners' defense:

"He has stabilised their central defence. Credit to Ben White also he combines well with Bukayo Saka and even Granit Xhaka has reinvented himself now. He’s the heart of the Gunners right now and Saliba is profiting from that right now too."

Saliba has made 13 appearances this season at the Emirates Stadium across competitions, scoring two goals and creating an assist.

However, he was part of the Gunners side that disappointed against PSV and played alongside Holding.

