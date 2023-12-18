“Worst R16 ever” “So boring” - Fans react as 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw is announced

Fans have reacted to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw that was announced in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday (December 18).

Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City, the only representatives from the Premier League, have drawn Porto and FC Copenhagen respectively. Meanwhile, La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have been respectively paired with RB Leipzig and Napoli. Real Sociedad take on PSG, the only Ligue 1 club in the Round of 16 draw this year.

In other clashes, Inter Milan have drawn Atletico Madrid, Lazio take on Borussia Dortmund, while PSV will play Borussia Dortmund. Fans have reacted to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw, with one tweeting:

"So boring all these games"

Another chimed in:

"Worst RO16 ever"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

Two of the four Premier League clubs who entered the group stage - Manchester United and Newcastle United - finished last in their group. Meanwhile, Serie A giants AC Milan also missed the bus after finishing behind Dortmund and PSG.

Defending champions City and Real Madrid went perfect in the group stage and will look to continue that run in the knockouts. The Round of 16 first legs will be played on February 13, 14, 20 and 21, while the ties will conclude on March 5, 6, 12 and 13.

"The draw has been very kind to the two English teams" - Ian Denis on Arsenal and Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 oppponents

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

BBC Radio 5 live senior football reporter Ian Dennis reckons both English teams in this season's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw have been handed 'kind' opposition.

Defending Champions League winners Manchester City are looking to become only the second back-to-back champions in the competition's current avatar.

City lock horns with Copenhagen in a rematch of their group-stage games from last season. Pep Guardiola's charges drew goalless in Denmark before winning 5-0 at home.

Meanwhile, the other Premier League club, Arsenal, in the Round of 16 draw, take on Porto, having won three of their eight meetings and losing two, with all three wins coming at home.

"The draw has been very kind to the two English teams, and both should be very happy," Dennis said. "Arsenal have won all three previous home encounters against Porto, although they have never won at the Estadio do Dragao.

"City played the Danish champions in the group stage last season, drawing 0-0 in Denmark but winning handsomely 5-0 at home."

Manchester City have won their last eight games in the UEFA Champions League since drawing 1-1 with Madrid in last season's semifinal first leg.