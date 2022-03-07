"Worst signing this club has ever made" - Fans rip into Manchester United star for his disastrous showing against Man City

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire once again faced heavy criticism online following their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. The Red Devils were thoroughly outplayed by their city-rivals at the Etihad Stadium.

Maguire did not have a good game against Manchester City. Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne scored the first goal of the game for City with his shot going between the legs of the English defender.

Maguire was also involved in City's second goal after missing the ball in the box following Phil Foden's saved shot. For City's third goal, Riyad Mahrez's shot took a deflection off Harry Maguire on its way into David de Gea's goal.

A portion of United fans online criticized the performance put in by their club captain. Many have suggested that Maguire is one of the worst signings in the club's history.

Here are some of the best tweets in that regard:

Ali  @UtdAlii Words can’t describe how much I hate Maguire. Words can’t describe how much I hate Maguire.

𝓛𝓲𝓪𝓶 🐝 @LJxmes Harry Maguire has to be the worst signing this club has ever made Harry Maguire has to be the worst signing this club has ever made

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes Just reported Maguire for pretending to be a football player Just reported Maguire for pretending to be a football player https://t.co/1wbjlSnvmq

Conn @ConnCFC I think off all the bad signings Chelsea have made for stupid money but then I look at £80m Maguire captaining Man United. Now I don’t feel so bad I think off all the bad signings Chelsea have made for stupid money but then I look at £80m Maguire captaining Man United. Now I don’t feel so bad

Luxez @realLUXEZ "Maguire is the hardest opponent I've ever had to face" - David de gea "Maguire is the hardest opponent I've ever had to face" - David de gea https://t.co/B2PeihTRkV

Filipe Orlando @MrFilipeOrlando We live in a world where Harry Maguire plays for Man Utd and some people think Ronaldo is holding this team back We live in a world where Harry Maguire plays for Man Utd and some people think Ronaldo is holding this team back

kop77 @rylands72 Can somebody put me in touch with the guy who paid £80mil for Maguire, I've a seaside property in Birmingham I'd like to sell. Can somebody put me in touch with the guy who paid £80mil for Maguire, I've a seaside property in Birmingham I'd like to sell.

Harry Maguire's performances were always going to be under the microscope ever since his £80 million transfer from Leicester City in the summer of 2019. The England international has been quite error-prone this season, even before the arrival of Ralf Rangnick.

Maguire was notably sent-off in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final game in charge of Manchester United back in November. The Red Devils suffered a 4-1 defeat on that occasion.

It is worth noting that the 29-year-old defender was dropped to the bench against Watford before Manchester United's trip to the Etihad Stadium.

However, Maguire returned to the starting XI after Raphael Varane was unavailable for selection. The Frenchman tested positive for COVID-19 prior to facing the Cityzens.

However, it would not be a surprise if Rangnick decides to play Varane alongside Victor Lindelof once the World Cup-winning defender is back from COVID.

Arsenal leapfrog Manchester United into fourth place in the Premier League

The defeat against Manchester City saw Arsenal leapfrog Manchester United into fourth place in the Premier League. The Gunners secured a 3-2 win against Watford prior to United's game at the Etihad Stadium.

The Red Devils could now find it hard to reclaim their lost spot with just ten games remaining in the Premier League season.

Manchester United have currently picked up 47 points from 28 matches. Arsenal, on the other hand, are a point ahead of United and have three games in hand over their top-four rivals.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Arsenal have three games in hand on Man United and are still one point ahead Arsenal have three games in hand on Man United and are still one point ahead 👀 https://t.co/sJHXIEQ2JK

It is worth mentioning that both sides are due to face each other on April 23 at the Emirates Stadium.

