"Worst transfer we've made in history", "Thanks for nothing"- Arsenal fans react as key player leaves after 206 appearances for the club

Arsenal fans have lashed out at Alexandre Lacazette after the French forward announced that he will leave the club once his contract expires on June 30.

Lacazette joined Arsenal from Lyon in the summer of 2017 for a then-club-record fee of £46.5 million. The Premier League giants believed the Frenchman had the potential to score 20+ goals.

The former Lyon star has, however, failed to reach the 20-goal mark during his five seasons with the club. He has scored 71 goals in 206 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners.

Lacazette endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign as he scored just four goals in 30 league games. He eventually lost his place in Mikel Arteta's starting line-up to academy product Eddie Nketiah towards the end of the season.

Fans are glad to see the back of the forward, with some claiming that he was the 'worst transfer' that the club have ever made.

Here are some of the reactions to Lacazette's announcement:

According to Eurosport, Alexandre Lacazette will join his former club Lyon on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his contract with the Gunners. The 30-year-old scored 129 goals in 275 appearances during his first spell with the Ligue 1 giants.

Arsenal close to completing signing of Manchester City star

According to Football.London, Arsenal are close to completing a move for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian would arguably be a massive upgrade on Alexandre Lacazette thanks to his work rate, link-up play, versatility, and natural finishing ability.

Gabriel Jesus enjoyed an impressive end to the 2021-22 campaign, scoring six goals in his last seven Premier League appearances. The 25-year-old could, however, fall behind new arrivals Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium next season.

Jesus will, therefore, be keen to join a club where he will lead the line on a regular basis and be the focal point of the club's attacks.

