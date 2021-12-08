"Worth every penny" - Gabby Agbonlahor urges Liverpool to break the bank for £90m rated youngster

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a £90 million move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, and Gabby Agbonlahor believes he’d be ‘worth every penny'.

Liverpool have been linked with Bellingham for as long as fans can remember. The English midfielder has been absolutely phenomenal for the Yellow Wall since making a surprising move to Germany.

According to recent reports, Jurgen Klopp will try to sway the youngster away from his former club next summer.

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has stated how the move will benefit both parties. He also explained how Bellingham is "guaranteed to start every game" for Liverpool. Here's what he said:

“He’d be worth every penny. He’s 18, he’s going to keep improving. I’ve watched him a few times, he’s unbelievable, and he’s going to keep improving, especially at Dortmund where he’s playing every week. I think it makes sense if he goes to Liverpool as well because you have to keep improving."

“Manchester City have improved their squad, Chelsea have, and Liverpool – [Naby] Keita, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain – are they really the players that are going to keep Liverpool up there? I’m not sure. But Bellingham would fit straight into that midfield in there.”

Agbonlahor further stated that Bellingham could immediately get into the starting eleven for Liverpool alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Although Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have had their moments, their stints have more or less been plagued with injuries.

The former Aston Villa striker further added:

“He’s guaranteed to start every game. You could picture it – [Jordan] Henderson, Fabinho, and Bellingham playing as a three. They can’t rely on Keita. He’s had a lot of injuries. Chamberlain seems to get a lot of injuries as well, so he’d be a perfect signing for him Liverpool."

Liverpool in pole position to sign Jude Bellingham despite interest from other top clubs

Bellingham has become a regular starter for Dortmund and his performances have bagged him a couple of England call-ups as well.

Bellingham has already notched up 67 appearances for Dortmund. Naturally, this has attracted attention from other European clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

He has everything. 🟡⚫️ Jude Bellingham’s game by numbers vs. Beşiktaş:100% long pass accuracy 89% pass accuracy 7 attempted dribbles 4 successful dribbles 2 attempted tackles 2 successful tackles 2 chances created 2 fouls won 2 crosses 1 assist He has everything. 🟡⚫️ https://t.co/o9C9uYWIMh

However, Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign him, and are willing to match Dortmund’s £90 million price tag.

Interestingly, Erling Haaland is also slated to leave Signal Iduna Park next summer. Dortmund will undoubtedly drive a hard bargain over selling one of the most talented youngsters in world football right now.

Edited by Prem Deshpande