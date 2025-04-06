"Would absolutely love to see it" - Ex-Liverpool star names club Mohamed Salah should join if he is to leave Anfield

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes Mohamed Salah should join Bayern Munich if he leaves Anfield this summer. The Egyptian superstar's contract with the Reds expires this summer, and he hasn't agreed to an extension yet.

Salah has been indispensable for the Merseyside club in recent seasons and has been one of the architects of their recent rise. Liverpool understandably, are eager to tie him down to an extension but are yet to find success in their efforts.

In a recent interview with Poker Scout, Hamann insisted that he would love to see the 32-year-old at the Allianz Arena.

"Mohamed Salah to Bayern Munich would be very exciting. Bayern have Kingsley Coman, who hasn’t been the best recently, Leroy Sane looks set to leave the club, the most impressive has been Michael Olise who signed last summer, so I think they need two or three wide players for next season," said Hamann

He continued:

"Just like bringing Harry Kane to the club, it would be hugely exciting to see Salah at Bayern but also for the Bundesliga to have a player like Salah. Even if it was just for one or two years, I would absolutely love to see it."

Salah has registered 32 goals and 22 assists from 44 games across competitions this season for Liverpool.

How many trophies has Mohamed Salah won with Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2017, fresh from an eye-catching campaign with AS Roma. The Reds reportedly paid £34.3m for his signature.

The Egyptian went on to become a first team regular under Jurgen Klopp, ushering in a new era of dominance at Anfield. With Salah sizzling in attack, the Merseyside club enjoyed great success under the German manager.

Salah powered Liverpool to the Champions League final in the 2017/18 campaign, only to come up second against Real Madrid. However, the Reds wouldn't be deniedthe top prize the following season.

The Egyptian also lifted the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign, the club's first league title in the Premier League era. He has also won the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, the Community Shield, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup so far.

Mohamed Salah has registered 243 goals and 110 assists from 393 games for the English giants to date. With the Merseyside club leading the title race once again this season, the Egyptian superstar could add to his tally this season.

