"Would be absolutely perfect for him" - Mason Mount urged to complete surprise transfer amid talk of Chelsea exit

Pundit Stan Collymore recently wrote in his column for Caught Offside that he would be very surprised to see Mason Mount leave Chelsea. However, he opined that the player should seek a move to Newcastle United if he indeed decides to leave the Blues.

Mount's contract talks with the club have reportedly halted. He has gone through a rough patch of form this season.

The Englishman has scored three goals and has provided six assists in 31 games across competitions. While he is contracted until the end of the 2023-24, season, the player is yet to agree to a new deal and could leave the club.

Collymore wrote about Mount's future:

"Personally, I would be very surprised if he left. He’s one of their own and has the potential to finish his career as a bit of a legend like John Terry and Frank Lampard, but, obviously, with 18 months left on his deal and no agreement to renew it yet, it is possible that he leaves in the summer."

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mason Mount was 0% on his ground duel battles (0/6), tackles attempted (0/1), successful take-ons (0/2) and accurate crosses (0/1). Kepa Arrizabalaga completed more passes (14/14) than Mason Mount (5/9) for Chelsea against Southampton.

He further added:

"I’ve already said I don’t think he will, but if the lad is seriously considering his future, a switch to Newcastle would be absolutely perfect for him. I wonder if Howe and the Magpies’ hierarchy feels the same way."

Collymore believes potentially signing Mount could be a big move for Newcastle, as he wrote:

"Mount is not only the type of energetic player who would fit the Geordies’ system brilliantly, but he’s also an English Champions League winner who hasn’t yet his prime so he’d be a huge signing and would send a major signal of intent."

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League with 31 points from 23 games and are winless in their last five matches.

Mason Mount and Chelsea's struggles signal transition

Chelsea are certainly undergoing a phase of transition. The lack of form for reliable players like Mason Mount and Kai Havertz has certainly not helped the team's cause.

Collymore pointed out the dismal signals that the Blues are currently undergoing a transitional phase. He wrote:

"One thing I will say though is Chelsea’s horrendous form is definitely a symptom of a club in major transition. It’s obviously going to take time but the question is how much time, and with a tricky run of games coming up against Tottenham and Leeds before a huge Champions League knockout second leg against Dortmund, they must improve and quickly."

Someone needs to show Graham Potter this video of Emma Hayes addressing her Chelsea players.

Someone needs to show Graham Potter this video of Emma Hayes addressing her Chelsea players.https://t.co/dBm2QCxciH

The Blues will return to action on February 26 as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League away clash.

