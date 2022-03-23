"Would not be a bad idea" - Arsenal loanee suggests he is open to staying at Ligue 1 side

Arsenal loan star William Saliba is unsure where the future lies for him as his temporary contract with Marseille nears an end. The Frenchman, though, is open to the idea of staying with the Ligue 1 club.

Saliba joined the Gunners from French club Saint-Etienne for around £25 million in 2019. However, he has not made a single competitive appearance for the club and has been out on loan three times so far.

The centre-back is currently on loan at Ligue 1 club Marseille, who signed him on a season-long deal last summer. He has established himself as a regular starter for them, making 40 appearances across all competitions.

With only around three more months remaining on Saliba's deal with Marseille, it is unclear who he will be playing for next season. He has a contract with Arsenal until 2024, while the Ligue 1 club are also keen to keep him.

Saliba has now admitted that he himself is in the dark about his future. However, 20-year-old is not against the idea of continuing at Marseille beyond this season. He told French radio network RMC:

"I don't know my future. There are two months left, the most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League and to go as far as possible in the Conference League. I think there will be discussions with Arsenal and Marseille afterwards, at the end of May or the beginning of June, we will decide at that time. But it is sure that continuing here [Marseille] would not be a bad idea, on the contrary, I know the city, my teammates, my coach. But it's not just up to me."

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor 🗣 William Saliba: “I’ve never hidden the fact that I feel good here [Marseille]. I don’t know what my future holds, there’s still two months to go. The most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League and go as far as possible in the Conference League.” 🗣 William Saliba: “I’ve never hidden the fact that I feel good here [Marseille]. I don’t know what my future holds, there’s still two months to go. The most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League and go as far as possible in the Conference League.” https://t.co/VLHRD6DQf1

Saliba has been in fine form for Marseille this season. His performances for Jorge Sampaoli's side have seen him earn a call up to the France national team during the ongoing international break.

B/R Football @brfootball



The 20-year-old has been impressing while on loan at Marseille Arsenal defender William Saliba has been called up to the France squad for the first time.The 20-year-old has been impressing while on loan at Marseille Arsenal defender William Saliba has been called up to the France squad for the first time.The 20-year-old has been impressing while on loan at Marseille ✨ https://t.co/c1bL9CpdOV

Arsenal's William Saliba has interest from other clubs

There have been suggestions that William Saliba has a place in Arsenal's plans for the future. Meanwhile, Marseille are reportedly interested in retaining the defender's services beyond the summer.

It also appears that Saliba has interest from other clubs in Europe. According to reports, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan have identified the 22-year-old as a potential recruit ahead of the summer.

The European trio are reportedly monitoring Saliba's progress at Marseille. It remains to be seen if they intend to step up their interest in him in the summer.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer