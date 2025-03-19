"Would be the best of the lot" - Pundit urges Chelsea to sign Premier League goalkeeper to replace Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen 

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has urged Chelsea to sign former Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale. He believes that the Englishman is better than Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen and will improve the Blues squad.

Speaking on ESPN, Hislop claimed that Ramsdale is not responsible for the poor results at Southampton and should get another chance at the top club. He believes that Chelsea should look to sign the goalkeeper this summer.

Hislop said via Metro:

"I still think Aaron Ramsdale is an outstanding goalkeeper. I stand by that. Chelsea could do with Ramsdale. Chelsea have about eight goalkeepers on their books and still can’t figure out who’s the best. It’s ridiculous. But right now Aaron Ramsdale would be the best of the lot. It’s not his fault what’s happening at Southampton. He’s a really good goalkeeper."

Aaron Ramsdale joined Southampton from Arsenal and The Saints are close to getting relegated from the Premier League.

The Blues have nine goalkeepers in their books having signed Mike Penders and Filip Jorgensen last summer but Shaka Hislop belives having Ramsdale would be an upgrade.

Former Chelsea star also wants the club to sign Aaron Ramsdale

Jason Cundy has also backed Chelsea to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton this summer. The former Blues star believes that the Englishman and Caoimhin Kelleher could be targets for them this summer.

Cundy said on talkSPORT via Metro:

"The goalkeeper has turned out to be a massive problem for Chelsea. Jorgensen dropped an absolute dolly against Aston Villa. We did enough to get a point there and the keeper made a howler, it was devastating for Chelsea. I would definitely have Ramsdale. That’s an improvement. Kelleher at Liverpool is another one they’re looking at."

"Clearly the goalkeeper situation has been a bit of a disaster. Sanchez got the gloves and over the last three months it’s been quite obvious that he’s suffering. There’s been a lot of goals and mistakes. I think they will be looking to replace Sanchez unless they think [Djordje] Petrovic who is out on loan is good enough. But clearly it’s been an issue all season and something has to change," he added.

Chelsea had Djorde Petrovic replace Robert Sanchez in goal last season but the young goalkeeper was loaned out to Strasbourg this season. He has been in impressive form for the Ligue1 side and has been touted for the #1 spot at Stamford Bridge next season.

