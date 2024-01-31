“Would certainly get my vote over Onana” - Ally McCoist names Premier League flop of the season as Manchester United duo given respite

Ally McCoist believes Chelsea star Moises Caicedo is the flop signing of the season and not one of Manchester United duo Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund. The talkSPORT pundit added that the young striker has struggled but not as much as the Ecuadorian midfielder who joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Speaking to talkSPORT BET, McCoist was adamant that Caicedo has done nothing significant for Chelsea. He added that Hojlund has been trying his best to get into the right position and score goals for Manchester United, saying:

"Andre Onana has been nothing like the signing everyone thought he would be for Manchester United, but I'm not giving him 'flop of the season so far', I think that's ever so slightly harsh.

"But Moises Caicedo, I saw him a couple of times, particularly at Old Trafford with Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park, and both of them were, for a quarter of a billion pounds, not great… Caicedo would certainly get my vote over Onana."

He added:

"Rasmus Hojlund? No chance – Caicedo and Onana would get it ahead of him. I know Hojlund hasn't been scoring as regularly, particularly domestically, as Man United fans would want, but there's a willingness there, there's an eagerness there, a desire, which a lot of the United fans, the majority if not all of them, can see."

McCoist spoke further about Hojlund's commitment and perseverance, saying:

"Football fans will always cut players a lot more slack if they are totally committed and fans can see that, and so they should do. I've given Hojlund a bit of stick for missing chances in the past, and it's my job to do that, but I don't mind the fact that he keeps getting into positions, and he has scored some good goals.

"All the attributes are there and you've got to remember he's still young, so there's no way he's coming into consideration for my flop of the season so far at this stage. I'm settling on Moises Caicedo!"

Rasmus Hojlund has scored just twice in the Premier League this season for Manchester United in 16 appearances. Meanwhile, Andre Onana's poor showings in the UEFA Champions League saw the Red Devils eliminated from the competition at the group stage.

Former Manchester United target Moises Caicedo rejected Liverpool to join Chelsea

Chelsea chased Moises Caicedo for weeks last summer but couldn't agree on a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion. Liverpool outbid the Blues on the deadline set by the Seagulls, but the midfielder opted against moving to Anfield.

Liverpool sent a league-record offer of £111 million, and Brighton accepted it. However, the midfielder decided not to negotiate personal terms with the Reds and informed them of his decision to join Chelsea.

The Ecuadorian was the second £100M+ worth signing by Chelsea in 2023 after they signed Enzo Fernandez in January from Benfica.

As per Football.London, Manchester United were also heavily interested in signing Caicedo. However, they ended up signing Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina.