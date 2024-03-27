"Would be a concern for club and country" - Pundit reacts as Liverpool superstar picks up injury while on international duty

Pundit Ally McCoist has stated that Liverpool will be hugely concerned after seeing their star left-back Andrew Robertson pick up an injury while on international duty. The Reds defender hobbled off during Scotland’s 0-1 defeat to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, March 26.

McCoist has claimed that Jurgen Klopp will be keen to know the extent of Robertson's injury, which seemed like an ankle injury. The Rangers legend said, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“That’s a bigger concern for Liverpool and Scotland. We don’t know (his injury status). I tried to get a look this morning. That’s a bigger concern. Is it something to do with his ankle, is it?"

The former Scotland striker added:

“He has obviously been out for a good part of the season already, Andy Robertson, so that would be a concern for club and country – Steve Clarke and Jurgen Klopp would be more concerned and that would be the injury to Andy Robertson.”

Andrew Robertson has already missed a significant part of the season due to an injury, which he also picked up during an international break earlier this season. The 30-year-old was out for more than three months due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in Scotland's 0-2 loss against Spain back in October 2023.

The Scotsman has been a key player for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp since his reported £8 million switch from Hull City back in 2017. He has established himself as one of the best full-backs in Premier League history having scored nine goals and produced 64 assists in 287 games for the Reds.

Former Liverpool attacker backs 24-year-old to bounce back to form: Reports

Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel has backed Cody Gakpo to shrug off his poor run of form and bounce back to his best. Gakpo has struggled for consistency since his £37 million switch to Anfield from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 but

Babel has urged the fans to keep faith in the 24-year-old, saying:

"In my opinion, Gakpo is a great player. It of course depends on how Liverpool plays and who the opponent is, whether he plays as false nine or the left winger. He can play them both. Also for him, it’s not easy to come from Holland to the Premier League. You always need a little bit of time."

Gakpo has so far made 68 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side, scoring 20 goals in the process while providing eight assists. He has been a decent squad player but has been outshined by the likes of Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz.