"You always need a little bit of time" - Ryan Babel insists 24-year-old Liverpool attacker can bounce back amid dissapointing Anfield spell

Former Liverpool star Ryan Babel is adamant that Cody Gakpo is a great player despite the Dutch forward's struggles since arriving at Anfield.

Gakpo joined the Reds from Eredivise side PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 for an initial £37 million. The capture of the Netherlands international took many by surprise as he was heavily linked with Manchester United.

The Dutchman's stock was rising in the Eredivisie as he'd conjured up 55 goals and 50 assists in 159 games across competitions for PSV. His versatility and goalscoring prowess looked enticed Liverpool to move for him.

However, Gakpo hasn't reached expectations during his first year at Anfield. He's failed to cement his place in Jurgen Klopp's regular starting XI.

Gakpo has started 25 of 42 games across competitions this season, registering 13 goals and five assists. He's been somewhat outshined by Reds attackers Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Babel is sure Gakpo will eventually hit his stride because he's a 'great player'. The former Reds winger alluded to difficulties adapting to Premier League football in an interview with the Liverpool Echo:

"In my opinion, Gakpo is a great player. It of course depends on how Liverpool plays and who the opponent is, whether he plays as false nine or the left winger. He can play them both. Also for him, it’s not easy to come from Holland to the Premier League. You always need a little bit of time."

Expand Tweet

Gakpo has found himself handed the role of an impact sub occasionally. This has suited him due to his playing style which is pacey and direct.

Klopp was thrilled to sign Gakpo on a five-year deal last year and the German called him an 'outstanding player'. The Dutch forward has displayed his versatility this season, playing centre-forward, on both wings and in central midfield.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo explains how close he was to joining Manchester United

Cody Gakpo held talks with Erik ten Hag.

Gakpo opened up on speculation regarding Liverpool's rivals United showing an interest in signing during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The former PSV man admitted he held talks with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag. But, he insisted that it was the best decision to join Klopp's Merseysiders (via GOAL):

"I think it was the summer before that I was in contact with the club [Manchester United] and spoke to the manager as well, obviously he's Dutch. But, at the end it didn't go through and that's just it. And in the winter Liverpool came. [It was the] Best decision for me."

Expand Tweet

Gakpo was still at PSV in late 2022 heading towards the January transfer window. United were looking for a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's departure in November.

Ten Hag reportedly admired Gakpo who was coming off an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. He managed three goals in five games for the Netherlands.