Manchester United ready to sign £43.5 million player in January as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement; Ten Hag pushing for deal - Reports 

Manchester United are ready to sign £43.5 million-rated Cody Gakpo in January as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement, as reported by 90Min.

Reports claim that Erik ten Hag is pushing on for a deal to bring the PSV Eindhoven forward in January.

Manchester United are looking to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, as claimed by Sky Sports.

In the interview, the Portuguese superstar criticized the way the club is being run and also slammed Erik ten Hag as well as the owners.

Cristiano Ronaldo also took a dig at former manager Ralf Rangnick and former teammate Wayne Rooney for criticizing him.

Ronaldo's departure would mean that the Red Devils would need to bring in a new attacker, and Gakpo would be their priority target, as per 90Min.

The Netherlands international came close to leaving PSV Eindhoven during the summer transfer window, with Manchester United strongly linked with his signature.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



PSV wanted €50m package. “Man Utd never made an official bid”, as Brands said.



More on Gakpo, Man Utd and the relationship with his agents: PSV director Brands reveals to ESPN meeting with Manchester United last summer to discuss Cody Gakpo.PSV wanted €50m package. “Man Utd never made an official bid”, as Brands said.More on Gakpo, Man Utd and the relationship with his agents: youtu.be/aGYiO-QoOP8 PSV director Brands reveals to ESPN meeting with Manchester United last summer to discuss Cody Gakpo. 🚨🔴 #MUFCPSV wanted €50m package. “Man Utd never made an official bid”, as Brands said.More on Gakpo, Man Utd and the relationship with his agents: youtu.be/aGYiO-QoOP8 https://t.co/DA6HfhqwOj

However, Erik ten Hag's side could not come up with the finances to make the deal possible after spending €95 million for signing Antony from Ajax.

90Min claims that Manchester United are ready to renew their interest in the versatile attacker in January.

Gakpo has been on fire for PSV this campaign, having scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 24 games across competitions.

He has mostly played as a left-sided forward for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side but is also capable of playing as a center-forward or on the right flank.

The Dutchman is also capable of playing in a number 10 role and has flourished in that role for the Netherlands.

The attacker came through the youth ranks of PSV and has made 159 senior appearances for the Dutch side till date, scoring 55 goals and creating another 50.

Gakpo will be a key player for Louis van Gaal's Oranje side in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo will retire if Portugal win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he will retire if Portugal win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

SPORTbible @sportbible Anthony Elanga defends Cristiano Ronaldo and says he 'understands' criticism of young players Anthony Elanga defends Cristiano Ronaldo and says he 'understands' criticism of young players 🚨 Anthony Elanga defends Cristiano Ronaldo and says he 'understands' criticism of young players https://t.co/4LGyrKE0Bg

He was asked whether he would retire should Seleção das Quinas lift the trophy come December. He replied (via TalkTV):

"Yes. Retired. 100 percent."

Portugal head to the World Cup with one of the stongest sides in the tournament and arguably their best team in a long time.

Poll : 0 votes