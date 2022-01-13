“Would be crazy” – Paul Robinson warns Chelsea against making ‘surprising' decision on player

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger is into the final six months of his current contract with the club. There have been reports suggesting the player could leave in the summer, if not January.

Former England number one Paul Robinson recently spoke with Football insider about the German's situation. He pointed out it would be crazy for Chelsea to let him leave for a rival club for free. He added that if the Blues decide to let him go, the club will have to spend a mammoth sum to find a replacement.

There have also been reports of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur being interested in signing the German.

"I cannot believe Chelsea are not going to give him what he wants. He’s a player they need if they want to challenge for the title and the Champions League. Chelsea would have to spend big to replace him. It’d be a huge coup for any Premier League side if they were able to get him."

"Regardless of his age, he is one of the best centre-halves in the world. To allow him to go to a rival in Manchester United or Spurs would be crazy. It’d be a really surprising move from Chelsea.”

Rudiger has been a beast for the Blues this season and has held the fort on multiple occasions. He has formed a solid defensive partnership with Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. They have put in a great shift since the arrival of German coach Thomas Tuchel last year and ended up winning the UEFA Champions League.

Now, six months into the 2021-22 season, the Blues have a great chance of winning every major tournament that they are part of. They are currently second in the Premier League table, 10 points behind leaders Manchester City.

They have also reached the final of the Carabao Cup, beating Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final. The Blues will face Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup and Lille in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "I enjoy this chapter, It's the best time of my career so far."



MOTM Antonio Rudiger reflects on this moment of his footballing career after reaching another final with Chelsea 🗣 "I enjoy this chapter, It's the best time of my career so far."MOTM Antonio Rudiger reflects on this moment of his footballing career after reaching another final with Chelsea https://t.co/VZK6BC8xwL

The upcoming weeks are going to be crucial for the Blues and Rudiger will have a huge role in organizing the team's defense. Hence, the club are trying everything to get Rudiger to extend his contract with the club. However, neither party has agreed on any terms yet.

Chelsea reached the finals of the Carabao cup by defeating Tottenham in the semifinals

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur faced each other in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with the Blues winning 1-0. The solitary goal came through Rudiger as he headed in after a mistake from goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

Over two legs, Spurs weren't able to score a single goal whereas the Blues smashed in three goals in total.

The second leg match had great drama in it as Spurs' had two penalty calls overturned by the VAR and a goal disallowed for offside.

The Blues will now face either Liverpool or Arsenal in the finals at Wembley in February.

