"Would be very difficult to say no" - Premier League defender admits he would consider Barcelona return 

Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has revealed he would find it hard to turn down a return to Barcelona.

Firpo, 25, joined Leeds from Barcelona last July for £13.5 million having failed to make an impact for the Catalan giants.

Having been regarded by many as a top emerging talent, he has continued to somewhat disappoint in the Premier League, so any potential return to the Nou Camp would be unlikely.

But that hasn't stopped Firpo from toying with the idea should any interest emerge in the future. The defender told DAZN (via Sport Witness):

“I would love to spend a lot of time here, but, well, in the end, the house always wins and I would like to return to Betis, obviously. I didn’t even say no to Barca the first time and it would be very difficult to say no the second time, obviously.”

Sam Martin @SmuelMartinFPL Btw, is there a worse fullback in the league than Junior Firpo? Btw, is there a worse fullback in the league than Junior Firpo?

For Leeds this season, Firpo has featured twenty times and has one assist to his name.

His most recent poor performance against Tottenham Hotspur was the last that Firpo's manager Marcelo Bielsa would manage as he was subsequently sacked following the 4-0 decimation.

Barcelona's left back situation

Jordi Alba is enjoying yet another fantastic season.

As mentioned, any return to Barca for Firpo seems unlikely due to the inspired performances of Jordi Alba, who continues to turn the years back.

Alba, 32, has been a mainstay in Barca's side since joining in 2012. During his time at the club, he has established himself as Blaugrana's first-choice left-back as well as Spain's.

Barcelona's backup option is 18-year-old academy product Álex Balde, who is currently out injured, but has managed six appearances for the first team this season. He is dubbed by many as Alba's future replacement.

Balde's speed and agility is a huge trait for a Barcelona side that is being transformed by manager Xavi Hernandez with an emphasis on highly attacking possession-based football.

GOAL @goal Ten years at Barcelona and Jordi Alba is still delivering in the big games Ten years at Barcelona and Jordi Alba is still delivering in the big games 💛 https://t.co/Cp5tcWqxQT

So it is not the left-handed side of Xavi's defense that will be looked at for reinforcements but the centre-back position is one to keep an eye on.

Barca are reportedly interested in Chelsea trio Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta, with the club looking for experience as the potential retirement of long-time servant Gerard Pique lingers.

Whether Xavi goes into the market for a new centre-back remains to be seen.

Edited by Rohit Mishra