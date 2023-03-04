"Would be excited" - Journalist claims striker in record-breaking form will jump to join Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with several notable players recently, and the list just keeps growing as they push for the Premier League title.

One of those names is Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who has been in fine goalscoring form of late, netting five goals in his last five league games.

In doing so, the striker created a record of being the first Aston Villa player to score in five consecutive Premier League games. Only Marcus Rashford and Erling Haaland have scored more in the competition since Christmas.

In the wake of Watkins' exploits, former Villa striker Stan Collymore recently named him as a player the club could look to cash in on, given the large sum he would attract.

Journalist Peter O'Rourke added to those claims, saying Watkins would jump at the chance of signing for Arsenal. He told GiveMeSport (via The Boot Room):

"Yeah, it's definitely something that a player is going to be interested in, especially if Arsenal are in the Champions League next season, which seems pretty certain that they will be. The chance to play at a higher level, the chance to go to a side competing for trophies and titles, is what all players want to do right now. I'm sure Watkins would be excited at the project that's going on at Arsenal."

Watkins' recent run of fine form included a goal against the Gunners, making a 30-yard run to the edge of the box before scoring to give his team an early lead. He has notched eight league goals this season and was named Aston Villa's player of the month for February.

Arsenal will look to maintain their five-point lead at the top

With three wins in as many league games, the Gunners restored their five-point advantage over Manchester City after winning just one point from a possible nine before that.

Mikel Arteta taught his former club a harsh lesson, as his team thrashed a hapless Everton side 4-0 at the Emirates in their last game. A brace from Gabriel Martinelli and goals from Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard sealed the emphatic win.

The Gunners host 19th-placed Bournemouth at home on Saturday (March 4)m while second-placeed Manchester City take on Newcastle United.

